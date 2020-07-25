Foster named to WVU Dean’s List

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — Logan G. Foster of Spartanburg has been named to the Dean’s List at West Virginia University for the Spring 2020 semester.

To qualify the the Dean’s List, students must earn 3.5 GPA or better and earn 12 or more credit hours for the semester.

Logan G. Foster is a 2020 West Virginia University graduate with Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Coaching and a Minor in Communication. He is also a recipient of the West Virginia Gratitude program bonus for completion of his degree in 4 years or less. Logan is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Glenard Foster and grandson of Mary C. Gory.

West Virginia University is the premier land-grant institution in the 21st century and delivers high-quality education, excels in discovery and innovation, models a culture of diversity and inclusion, promotes health and vitality and builds pathways for the exchange of knowledge and opportunity between the state, the nation and the world. Founded in 1867, WVU is home to more than 30,000 students and has nearly 200,000 graduates shaping our world each day. For more information on WVU, visit http://about.wvu.edu.

This story courtesy of West Virginia University.