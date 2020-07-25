Willis makes USC Aiken Dean’s List

AIKEN — Madison Willis, of Whitmire, was named to the University of South Carolina Aiken Dean’s List for Spring 2020.

To earn this distinction, Willis had to be enrolled as a full-time student and maintain a GPA of at least 3.5.

Willis’s major is Biology.

USC Aiken, a comprehensive university in the University of South Carolina system, offers undergraduate and master’s degrees to approximately 3,700 students in 50 programs of study. USC Aiken is ranked the #2 public regional college in the South by U.S. News & World Report’s guide “America’s Best Colleges.” The 2020 distinction marks USC Aiken’s 22nd consecutive ranking among the top three in this category. The university held the first-place ranking 14 times during that period.

This story courtesy of USC Aiken.