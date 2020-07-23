Lunch, cakes, and good deeds

Charles Warner | The Union Times This display case is full of plenty of reasons to visit Belmont Farm Bake Shoppe at 118 West Main Street in Downtown Union. The Shoppe, which is owned by DeAnn Barrett, is open from from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. During those hours, the Shoppe serves up lunch, both for takeout and limited dining in. The Shoppe also offers plenty of tasty cakes baked fresh every night and morning. Charles Warner | The Union Times A table full of cakes is a beautiful thing to behold, isn’t it? These treats for the eye, tongue, and tummy are available every day at Belmont Farm Bake Shoppe in Downtown Union. The Shoppe, located at 118 West Main Street, is owned and operated by DeAnn Barrett who bakes fresh cakes every evening and every morning at the commercial bakery at Belmont Farm which she co-owns with her husband, Bill. UNION — When you dine at Belmont Farm Bake Shoppe you get to enjoy not only the lunch of your choice and some very tasty cakes you also get to do some good in the world.

Belmont Farm Bake Shoppe had it formal opening on Thursday, June 25, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Union County Chamber of Commerce with City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson cutting the ribbon. Those participating in the ceremony then get to go inside and enjoy refreshments while taking in this new and very special addition to the business community of Downtown Union.

Speaking of food, that brings us to what is no doubt on everyone’s minds who has not visited the shop yet: What’s on the menu?

“We’re doing lunches, we have different breads to choose from,” Owner De Ann Barrett said. “You choose your spread: pimento cheese, chicken salad. Then you choose one of two sides and that is a coleslaw or potato salad. I carry Keto Biscuits so people can come and get their whole lunch which is Keto friendly.”

In addition, Barrett said that after a customer has selected their lunch she packs it for them so they can take it with them as because of the COVID-19 Virus Belmont Bake Shoppe is serving takeout and offers limited dining in.

Even though it is only offering takeout at the present time, Belmont Bake Shoppe is nevertheless designed to provide customers a pleasant dining-in experience when the COVID-19 crisis passes.

“We have two tables and a corner booth,” Barrett said. “People can sit down here. We have a tea and coffee bar. We have a living area with a couch, chair, and coffee table.”

In addition to its furniture, the walls of the shop are also adorned with decorations designed to dining there an aesthetic treat as well as a culinary one.

“We have vintage decor for a homey atmosphere,” Barrett said.

Beyond lunch, the shop also offers some other tasty treats that have a rather unique origin.

“We have all the traditional cakes: strawberry, chocolate, banana, lemon, and German chocolate,” Barrett said.

Sounds pretty tasty, doesn’t it?

As for where those tasty treats come from they come from Belmont Farm which Barrett co-owns with her husband, Bill.

“We do our baking at the farm in a commercial bakery we just built,” Barrett said. “They are baked every night and every morning.”

Fresh baked cakes every day, it just gets better and better, don’t you agree?

Barrett said she also carries gluten free cakes by special order.

Cakes at Belmont Farm Bake Shoppe are sold either by the slice or can special order a whole cake.

So, you are thinking about getting lunch and doing so at Belmont Farm Bake Shoppe and/or getting some cakes for dessert or later. Nice idea, but before you make that trip to Main Street in Downtown Union you want to know what to expect beyond what you’ve read in this article. Wonder no more, because Barrett has got that taken care of for you every day of the week that the shop is open.

“If they (the customers) follow us on Facebook everything I have that day is posted on there,” Barrett said.

That means where Belmont Farm Bake Shoppe is concerned you have a new menu at your fingertips every day before you even leave your home or office and no doubt what you see on that menu will inspire to make leave and head to the shop and enjoy a really great lunchtime treat.

As if the lunch food, cakes, decor and atmosphere wasn’t enough to encourage you to dine there, the money you spend on lunch and/or cakes that you purchase at Belmont Farm Bake Shoppe will go to help two very special organizations.

“We are non-profit and we support Thornwell Children’s Home in Clinton and we support C4 Ministries here in Union,” Barrett said. “I had a shop at the farm, we had a farm store but people don’t want to drive out to the farm. So I sold my house in New Jersey and I took the money from that to start the business in town.

“The purpose of doing this is to increase donations,” Barrett said. “When you come in here you don’t purchase a product you are making a donation. I don’t take a salary, everything goes to the Children’s Home and the Ministry after expenses like utilities and supplies.”

What that means is that in addition to providing you with the opportunity to enjoy a really good lunch and/or some really fresh and tasty cakes, Belmont Farm Bake Shoppe gives you the opportunity help make a positive impact in the lives of those in need in not one, but two communities.

Good food, good dessert, and good deeds. It’s a winning combination that you can experience at Belmont Farm Bake Shoppe, 118 West Main Street, Union, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information about the shop and what it has to offer call 864-424-9223.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.