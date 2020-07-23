What is ‘Project Dutchman Creek’?

UNION COUNTY — It is called “Project Dutchman Creek” and the first question that no doubt comes to your mind is “What is that?”

Don’t ask us, we don’t know. All we know is that it is something important. We also know that Union County Council voted unanimously at its July meeting on Tuesday, July 14, to approve first reading of the following ordinance concerning it:

Authorizing the execution and delivery of one or more incentive agreements by and between Union County, South Carolina, and Project Dutchman Creek, and one or more affiliated or related entities, as sponsor to provide for a fee in lieu of ad valorem taxes incentive; to provide for special source revenue credits; to designate a new, or expand the boundaries of an existing multi county industrial park to include certain real property in the county to be owned or operated by Project Dutchman Creek; and to enter into any other necessary agreements with the sponsor to effect the intent of this ordinance; and other related matters.

The ordinance doesn’t say that Project Dutchman Creek and probably won’t until third and final reading — a total of three readings are required for a County Ordinance to become law — by Council sometime in the future. (The timing of that third and final reading — as well as the second reading for that matter — will depend on the progress made to finalizing the project.) It does, however, suggest that Project Dutchman Creek is related to economic development, either a new industry locating in Union County or an existing one undergoing expansion. This is suggested by the fact that the ordinance makes reference to incentive agreements, a fee-in-lieu ad valorem taxes incentive, special source revenue credits, and the designation of a new multi county industrial park or the expansion of an existing one. All these are incentives that are routinely used by the County to help facilitate the location of a new industry or the expansion of one already in place.

Also, development projects are routinely given a code name to conceal the identify of the industry involved while the final details are being worked out. The identity of that industry is usually revealed when third and final reading of the incentive ordinance is approved.

So, while County Council obviously knows the identity of Project Dutchman Creek as do the other parties involved in bring it to Union County, the rest of us will just have to wait for that third and final reading. If the past is any guide to the future the wait will be worth it as such projects bring with them investment — usually in the millions of dollars — in the County and the creation of new jobs for residents of Union County — and residents from surrounding communities willing to commute — looking for work and the paychecks and benefits that come with it.

Like we said, well worth the wait.

Reassessment

Speaking of waiting, the July 14 meeting also saw Council vote unanimously to approve third and final reading of an ordinance “directing that the implementation of real property reassessment in Union County be delayed for one year.”

The ordinance points out that “once every fifth year, each county within the State of South Carolina shall appraise and equalize those properties under its jurisdiction, and that such property evaluation must be complete by the end of December of the fourth year and the county must notify every taxpayer of any change in classification if the change is one thousand dollars or more and requires that in the fifth year, the county shall implement the program and assess all property on the newly appraised value.”

While reassessment is required by law, the ordinance states that the law also permits a county to, by ordinance, postpone reassessment “for not more than one property tax year.” The ordinance states that County Council, in accordance with the law, directs that the reassessment be postponed for one year as permitted by law and that “such postponement shall apply to all revised values, including values for state appraised property.”

In discussing the Ordinance following an earlier reading, Union County Supervisor Frank Hart said that Council decided to delay reassessment for one year because of the impact of the COVID-19 Virus on the local economy.

Sounds like a good idea.

Magistrate

A proposed Intergovernmental Agreement between the City of Union and Union County will allow Union County Magistrates to be assigned to preside over the City Court.

Council voted unanimously to approve a Resolution and first reading of an Ordinance authorizing the Intergovernmental Agreement. The Ordinance states that the Agreement will enable “a County Magistrate to act as Municipal Judge for the City of Union.”

The Resolution states that the County’s Magistrate Office “is willing to provide the City with County Magistrates to preside over the Municipal Court, to hear and determine cases under the City’s jurisdiction and perform other necessary judicial functions.” It further states that “the Chief Magistrate of Union County has agreed to seek an Order of the Chief Justice of South Carolina Supreme Court authorizing the Chief Magistrate of the County to assign any Magistrate of the County to preside over the Municipal Court from time to time.”

Hart said the proposed Agreement is designed to enable the County to assign Magistrates to the oversee Municipal Court an as needed basis but is not intended to have those Magistrates replace the City Judge.

“Recently the City Judge retired and the County has since been assisting the City by having Magistrates issue warrants and set bail for City prisoners,” Hart said. “The Agreement would formalize the process so the City can use County Magistrates on an as needed basis from to time. This is to help the City bridge the time between the retirement of the former Judge and the appointment of a new one. This part of the partnership between the County and the City.”

Capital Projects

In other business, Council voted unanimously to approve the allocation of funds requested by the following county offices for the following capital improvements:

• $1,500 requested by the Union County Veterans Administration for computer upgrades

• $4,500 requested by the Clerk of Court’s Office for security alarms for the Union County Courthouse.

Property Sale

Council also voted unanimously advertise for the sale of a piece of county-owned property in the Buffalo Community.

