Six on the ballot & one write-in

JONESVILLE — There were seven offices but only six candidates on the ballot for the Town of Jonesville’s Municipal Election on Tuesday, July 14, but when all was said and done seven people had been elected to those offices.

How, you are no doubt asking, did that happen?

It happened because the voters in Jonesville — at least some of them — voted for someone who wasn’t on the ballot in addition to those who were.

How, you ask, could they do that?

They could do that because in an election voters have the option of exercising what is called a write-in vote, that is writing in the name of someone they would like to see elected to an office besides or in addition to the candidates listed on the ballot.

More often than not, most people do not exercise this option and so write-in votes are usually few in number and have little or no impact on the outcome of the election they are cast in.

While that is usually what happens, sometimes there are enough write-in votes cast to get a person elected to a particular office.

The most famous example of this is South Carolina’s own Strom Thurmond who was elected to the US Senate in 1954 by write-in votes in an election where other candidates were on the ballot, something that had never happened before.

Although the July 14 Municipal Election in Jonesville may not be on the same level as a statewide US Senate race, it does share one thing in common with the 1954 election: a person was elected to office via write-in votes.

Jonesville voters went to the polls July 14 to decide who should serve on the Jonesville Town Council for the next four years and who should serve on the Water Commission for the next four years as well.

All four seats on the Jonesville Town Council were on the ballot which was pretty convenient as there were four candidates running for those seats. The winning candidates — all of whom were listed on the ballot — and the number of votes they garnered are:

Preston Bennett — 53

Ronnie Jenkins — 64

Ann Queen — 39

Ronald Young — 58

All the winning candidates are incumbent members of the Town Council.

The three seats on the Water Commission were all on the ballot as well, but there were only two candidates listed on the ballot and that’s where the write-in votes came into play. The winners and the votes they received are:

• Patricia M. Buice — 50

• Doris P. Kelley — 52

• Rossi Hames — 6

Buice and Kelly were on the ballot while Hames was not and so he, by virtue of the write-in votes cast for him, was elected to the Water Commission in addition to the listed candidates.

(Unlike the City of Union, Union County, and the Union County School District, the Town of Jonesville is not divided into legislative districts and so the candidates for both Town Council and Water Commission run at-large. This means that voters in the Town were able to vote for candidates to fill all seven of the offices on the ballot, including both listed ones and write-ins.)

As in the case of all elections, the results of the July 14 Municipal Election were unofficial until certified by the supervising Election Commission. On Thursday, July 16, the Jonesville Election Commission met and certified the results of the election and Commission Chairwoman Harriet Moss said there was no difference between the results reported July 14 and the results certified by her and her fellow Commissioners on July 16.

