11 All-Academic Student-Athletes

UNION — The 2019-2020 academic year presented unique challenges to students, but through perseverance and excellence in the classroom, 11 USC Union student-athletes have earned the All-Academic status from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). This academic honor is achieved by student-athletes who have an overall GPA of 3.6 or higher for the academic year.

“USC Union is extremely proud of our student-athletes for their accomplishments in the classroom and on the field of play,” said USC Union’s Interim Dean, Dr. Randy Lowell. “To have 11 student-athletes earn NJCAA All-Academic honors for maintaining GPAs of 3.6 and above, three with a perfect 4.0, demonstrates the emphasis that our staff puts on being a student first. Congratulations to all and looking forward to their continued success as they complete their studies with us and represent us in competition, and as they move on from our campus to their next chapter of life.”

The student athletes that earned the All-Academic honor are listed below:

1st Team NJCAA All — Academic: 4.0 GPA

• Austin Baal, Freshman, Baseball

• Grace Lee, Freshman, Softball

• Joshua Nelson, Sophomore, Baseball

2nd Team NJCAA All — Academic: 3.80 GPA — 3.99 GPA

• Samuel Anders, Sophomore, Soccer

• Danielle Bradley, Sophomore, Softball

• Tania Contreas, Sophomore, Soccer

• Caitlyn Crawford, Freshman, Softball

• Triston Fowler, Sophomore, Baseball

• Wesley Livingston, Freshman, Baseball

3rd Team NJCAA All — Academic: 3.79 GPA — 3.6 GPA

• Benjamin Coffey, Freshman, Soccer

• Alexis Odum, Sophomore, Softball

“I am so proud of all of these young men and women for not just stepping up on the field, but most important they stepped up in the classroom. They should be an example of what it means to be a student-athlete and they have represented Union well,” said Zach Simmons, USC Union Athletic Director and Soccer Coach.

USC Union Bantam Athletics is committed to fostering academic and athletic achievements that will enable players to attain success on the field and in their future careers. The athletic department includes men’s soccer, men’s baseball, women’s softball. These teams compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association. A rifle team, women’s volleyball, bass fishing team, and E-Sport Gaming have also been added and they compete in the club level.

This story courtesy of USC Union.