Thank God for freedom

Charles Warner | The Union Times
The moral principles and precepts contained in the Scriptures ought to form the basis of all our civil constitutions and laws … The religion which has introduced civil liberty is the religion of Christ and his Apostles … This is genuine Christianity and to this we owe our free constitutions of government. — Noah Webster
In other words, give thanks to God for the freedoms we enjoy as a Americans, freedoms that were built into foundation of the United States of America and spelled out in the highest law of the land, the Constitution. Webster understood and expressed in the words quoted above that the system of government established by the Founding Fathers during his lifetime had its origins in the Christian faith. He believed firmly — and accurately — of the importance of Christianity as the basis for a free society and its system of government.
No truth is more evident to my mind that the Christian religion must be the basis of any government intended to secure the rights and privileges of a free people.
While the Constitution is the supreme expression of the ideas upon which this country was built, the founding document of those ideas is The Bible.
The Bible must be considered as the great source of all the truth by which men are to be guided in government as well as in all social transactions.
As Webster rightly understood, the failure to remember the original source of those ideas and so much more can and does have disastrous results for both individuals and nations.
All the miseries and evil which men suffer from vice, crime, ambition, injustice, oppression, slavery and war, proceed from their despising or neglecting the precepts contained in the Bible.
In other words, if an individual or a nation wants to truly experience freedom, success, happiness, opportunity, friendship, peace, and, yes, love then that individual and that nation must turn to the ultimate written source of all those things and He who blessed the world with those words. To do otherwise, to fail to recognize and give thanks to God for the blessings of freedom and so much more is to not only reject the truth, it is also to lose those blessings and suffer the consequences that follow.
So let us remember to give thanks, both as individuals and as a nation to God for the blessings we enjoy as Americans and live our lives in accordance with the founding document of those freedoms so that we, as individuals and as a nation, will continue to enjoy those freedoms and all the other blessings the Author of our freedom has to offer all who will follow Him.