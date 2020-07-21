Return To School Plan: Appendixes A, B, and C

UNION COUNTY — The Union County School District is developing a Return To School Plan for the 2020-2021 school year and presented that plan to the Union County Board of School Trustees Monday night (July 20).

The pages of the plan accompanying this posting are the appendixes at the end of the plan. The appendixes deal with:

• Appendix A

Interim COVID-19 guidance for schools: Management of suspect and confirmed COVID-19 cases

This covers the issues of:

— Students or staff with symptoms of COVID-19

— Testing

— Cases in classroom

— Quarantine

• Appendix B

COVID-19 Interim Guidance for School Operations

This covers the issues of:

— Screening

— Social Distancing Practices

— Cleaning and Disinfection

It also lists references including the:

DHEC COVID-19 webpage: scdhec.gov/covid19

CDC COVID-19 webpage: cdc.gov/covid19.

• Appendix C

This is a UCSD COVID-19 Questionnaire for School Visitation consisting of two questions that can help a person planning on visiting a school to determine whether or not they should.

The different segments of the plan presented to the Board are being posted and there will be a full look at the plan in Wednesday’s edition of The Union Times and on our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and Facebook page.