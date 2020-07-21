Return To School Plan: Health and Safety

UNION COUNTY — The Union County School District is developing a Return To School Plan for the 2020-2021 school year and presented that plan to the Union County Board of School Trustees Monday night (July 20).

The pages of the plan accompanying this posting deal with issues of health and safety for the 2020-2021 school year including

• School Closures and Transitions between Models of instruction

• Physical Entry Points at schools

• Transportation

• Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

• Handwashing, Hand Sanitizers & Disinfectants

• Field Trips

• Food Service

• Health Room and Isolation Area

• Notification of Symptoms and Cases

• Restrooms and Water Fountains

• Recess and Physical Activity

• IEP and 504 Meetings

The different segments of the plan presented to the Board are being posted and there will be a full look at the plan in Wednesday’s edition of The Union Times and on our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and Facebook page.