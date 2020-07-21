Return To School Plan: 4th-12th Grade

UNION COUNTY — The Union County School District is developing a Return To School Plan for the 2020-2021 school year and presented that plan to the Union County Board of School Trustees Monday night (July 20).

The pages of the plan accompanying this posting deal with the “4th-12th Grade” models of instruction available to parents including “A/B Schedule” which is further detailed under “Hybrid Model (A/B)” and “Visual Hybrid Schedule.” The other available model is “Virtual Instruction” which is detailed under “UCSD Virtual Program.”

