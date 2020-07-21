Return To School Plan: 4K-3rd Grade

UNION COUNTY — The Union County School District is developing a Return To School Plan for the 2020-2021 school year and presented that plan to the Union County Board of School Trustees Monday night (July 20).

The pages of the plan accompanying this posting deal with “4K-3rd Grade + SPED Self-Contained” models of instruction available to parents including “Family Model” and “Virtual Model” and also deals with the “Design” of the Family Model, “Other Considerations” and “Transitioning to the Family Model — Reentry for Students.”

The different segments of the plan presented to the Board are being posted and there will be a full look at the plan in Wednesday’s edition of The Union Times and on our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and Facebook page.