Return To School Plan: Students FIRST!

UNION COUNTY — The Union County School District is developing a Return To School Plan for the 2020-2021 school year and presented that plan to the Union County Board of School Trustees Monday night (July 20).

The pages of the plan accompanying this posting cover the introduction to the plan including its “Students FIRST!” philosophy, the different models of instruction, and how the appropriate model will be selected based on DHEC information about the spread of the COVID-19 Virus.

The different segments of the plan presented to the Board are being posted and there will be a full look at the plan in Wednesday’s edition of The Union Times and on our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and Facebook page.