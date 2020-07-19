Becoming a new self in Christ

Colossians 3:9 Lie not one to another, seeing that ye have put off the old man with his deeds; 10 And have put on the new man, which is renewed in knowledge after the image of him that created him: 11 Where there is neither Greek nor Jew, circumcision nor uncircumcision, Barbarian, Scythian, bond nor free: but Christ is all, and in all. 12 Put on therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, bowels of mercies, kindness, humbleness of mind, meekness, longsuffering; 13 Forbearing one another, and forgiving one another, if any man have a quarrel against any: even as Christ forgave you, so also do ye. 14 And above all these things put on charity, which is the bond of perfectness.

When we consider putting on a new self we must realize it ’s not just about looking different on the outside. While we do not change our appearance physically, we can conduct ourselves in a new visible way that matches our faith. Our actions, speech, characteristics and emotions change and evolve from our old non-believing self to a new faith filled child of God.

When we become Christians it is not a once and done statement that we make, but a lifelong continuing education process that can be seen by others as a witness for Christ. We will always learn new things spiritually and need to do self evaluation on a regular basis as well as making sure to exercise patience and practice mindfulness regarding obedience to God’s Word.

While it may be easy for us to be aware of the love we have for our family and friends, we need to be more aware of areas in which we do not love and show mercy like we should. It could be with coworkers, people from former relationships, those who believe differently, and even our enemies. Loving, forgiving, and forbearing others is not just simply applying it “more” with those we already love, but putting it into practice for all people.

To become an effective witness and put on the “new man” our Scripture text describes, we must be able to love and forgive everyone in our lives. In John 13, Jesus tells us, “34 A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another. 35 By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.” We cannot be an effective witness if we are unable to show love for others. This is certainly not easy to practice at all times, however, when we are constantly mindful of the love and forgiveness that Jesus Christ has shown to us (that we did not deserve) then we are motivated to return this kindness to others in a way that glorifies God.

I pray, “Father, forgive me when I withhold love and forgiveness from others. Thank you for loving me and sending Your Son to die in my place. Let me exercise kindness, love and forgiveness to all those around me. Help me to imitate the compassion of Christ, have an encouraging attitude, and always be thankful. In Jesus’ name I pray, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.