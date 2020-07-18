Carnegie Corner: ‘Coding With The Carnegie’

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library In addition to the services it provides at its Union and Jonesville locations, the Union County Library System also serves the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held July 20-24. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Those who have participated in the Library System’s Summer Reading program may pick up their Summer Reading Badges they’ve earned so far at the Union County Carnegie Library on Tuesday, July 21 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. or Saturday, July 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The badges must be picked up from the airlock downstairs at the Library, located at the bottom of the ramp leading down to the children’s area. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Persons ages 16-25 are invited to take part in the free “Coding With The Carnegie” which is designed to provide those in that age group with the opportunity to have fun while gaining technology skills that will help them find employment. Those interested are directed to go to coursera.org and select a Certification Course and then email their name and selected course to [email protected] to get started. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library A Free School Supply Giveaway will be held at Morningside Baptist Church on Saturday, July 25 at 9:30 a.m. There will be supplies for all grades, including Middle School and High School. First come, first serve until supplies run out. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Union County Library System Director Rieta Drinkwine about about the Library System and how its library and how it has continued to serve our community the last few months in a Ten at the Top interview.

Upcoming Events

July 20-July 24

Visit the Library Facebook page to (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) have fun with library staff and special guests each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Imagine Your Story Treasure Box: Week 3 with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrD4BxVEDqk&feature=youtu.be

Tuesday Storytime: Fairytales with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_pJk3I6B8o&feature=youtu.be

Crafternoon Fun: Paper Towel Roll Beanstalk with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJ5iMdTahO4&feature=youtu.be

Let’s Talk About STEAM: Witch’s Trap with Kelton & Spencer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNEa863JlVQ&feature=youtu.be

Snack Break: Apple Smiles with Ms. Jennifer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-YP3EbMzxw&feature=youtu.be

Virtual

Visit the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary or our YouTube Channel to have fun with library staff.

July 20 | 1 p.m.

Imagine Your Story Treasure Box: Week 5 with Ms. Raven

July 21 |10 a.m.

Tuesday Storytime: Knights with Ms. Raven

July 22 | 4 p.m.

Painting with Kelton: Sunset Aglow with Teen Intern Kelton

July 23 | 4 p.m.

Let’s Talk About STEAM: Robin Hood — Test the Bow Challenge with Kelton & Spencer

July 24 | 1 p.m.

Snacke Break: Cheese Cube Castle with Ms. Jennifer

A Special Thank You

Special Thank You to Bright Star Theatre, our next 2020 Summer Reading performer for helping us to Imagine Our Story! Visit https://vimeo.com/435545785/6b49b08ca0?fbclid=IwAR2W2GhgypjLbo3DlSpkidpMWfSnFdJSy_JP7YZNLgsoo01u16OP6I47A0M to watch Once Upon a Time, which is full of stories and FUN.

After you watch the video, don’t forget to log your activity in Beanstack (https://unionlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365) to earn our Bright Star Theatre badge!

Summer Reading Badge Pick-Ups

Can you believe we’re already almost halfway through Summer Reading?! We know you’ve been hard at work earning your badges in Beanstack (https://unionlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365), and it’s time for you to pick up your badges to add to your lanyard!

Stop by the library on Tuesday, July 21 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. or Saturday, July 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to pick up the badges you’ve earned so far! Please Note: pick up your badges from the airlock downstairs at the library, located at the bottom of the ramp leading down to the children’s area.

Do you still need to pick up your Summer Reading Treasure Box? It’s not too late! Drop in during these days and hours to pick it up and get started on Summer Reading!

Coding With The Carnegie

Calling all 16-25 year olds! Do you want to have fun and gain technology skills to become employable? The library’s got you!

It’s simple: Go to coursera.org and select a Certification Course. Then email your name and selected course to [email protected] to get started!

School Supply Giveaway

Free School Supply Giveaway (https://www.facebook.com/events/196039131809361/) at Morningside Baptist Church on Saturday, July 25 at 9:30 a.m.! Supplies for all grades, including Middle School and High School. First come, first serve until supplies run out.

Library In The News

Library Director Rieta Drinkwine talks about the library and how we’ve continued to serve our community the last few months in this Ten at the Top article (https://www.tenatthetop.org/libraries-so-much-more-than-books/?fbclid=IwAR2koMaxdkj2eygTEA2M577n1VCEZ_uvaQ4EpFEd2ZJlMwsHYyEI5OEA3XU).

