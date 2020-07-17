UNION COUNTY — The Union County School District is developing both a “Reentry Plan” and a “Virtual Academy” for the 2020-2021 School Year.

In a statement released Monday (July 13), Union County School District Director of Administration Eric Childers announced the status of the District’s efforts to develop both a Reentry Plan for the return of students to school and the development of a Virtual Academy for families interested in having their children attend school online.

Reentry Plan

Childers stated that the School District hosted a Reentry Task Force on July 7, 2020 “that included a wide array of stakeholders to get ideas, suggestions, and concerns for developing a return to school plan for the 2020-2021 school year. Based on this feedback and survey data results, a draft plan featuring multiple models has been developed and will be shared with the School Board on Monday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m.”

The press release states that the work session session will be broadcast live on the district Facebook page for those wanting to listen. It states that the details of this plan will be released to our community following input from our school board.

Union County Schools Virtual Academy

Childers said that “based on the results of our parent surveys, 25% of respondents asked for the District to consider having a fully virtual option for students for the 2020-2021 school year. UCSD will move forward with implementing this option for our families interested. Parents that elect this option for their students will be required to agree to committing their students to the virtual academy for a minimum of the first semester.”

The press release states that four information sessions will be held in which the program outline and guidelines will be discussed. It states that families interested in pursuing this virtual option need to attend one of these meetings. The sessions are as follows:

• Tuesday, July 21, 10 a.m. at Union County High School Cafeteria

• Tuesday, July 21 6 p.m. at Union County High School Cafeteria

• Thursday, July 23 10 a.m. at Union County High School Cafeteria

• Thursday, July 23 6 p.m. at Union County High School Cafeteria

The press release states that “families can bring no more than two participants to these sessions and are asked to wear PPE masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Families that decide to follow through with the Virtual Academy will be required to sign a ‘Declaration of Intent’ so that the district can have accurate numbers to plan for program staffing.“

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.