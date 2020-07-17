Area students make Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG — Dr. Michael J. Sosulski, provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean’s List students for the Spring 2020 semester. Students from the area are:
Latavia Foster is from Union.
Liza Genoble is from Jonesville.
Hayden Genoble is from Jonesville.
MK Gibbs* is from Union.
Evan Gossett* is from Enoree.
Noah Gwinn is from Pauline.
Holly Raines* is from Pacolet.
Emily Spake is from Pacolet.
Leah Wilson* is from Union.
*Denotes 4.0 GPA
