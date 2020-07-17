Area students make Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG — Dr. Michael J. Sosulski, provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean’s List students for the Spring 2020 semester. Students from the area are:

Latavia Foster is from Union.

Liza Genoble is from Jonesville.

Hayden Genoble is from Jonesville.

MK Gibbs* is from Union.

Evan Gossett* is from Enoree.

Noah Gwinn is from Pauline.

Holly Raines* is from Pacolet.

Emily Spake is from Pacolet.

Leah Wilson* is from Union.

*Denotes 4.0 GPA

About Wofford College

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, S.C. It offers 27 major fields of study to a student body of 1,725 undergraduates. Nationally known for its strong academic program, outstanding faculty, study abroad participation and successful graduates, Wofford is recognized consistently as a “best value college” and is among the New York Times’ “Top Colleges Doing the Most for the American Dream,” a ranking based on accessibility for low- and middle-income students. The college community enjoys Greek Life as well as 19 NCAA Division I athletics teams.

This story courtesy of Wofford College.