A pair of patriotic flip-flops

UNION COUNTY — There is nothing more American than the celebration of the Fourth of July aka the Glorious Fourth aka Independence Day and that celebration can take many forms including a contest honoring and recognizing the talent of some very gifted young artists who use their artistic abilities to celebrate the birth of the United States of America.

One of those young artists is Lance Jeter Jr., 6, the son of Lance and Latoria Jeter of Union. Called “LJ” by his family and friends, Jeter was one of a number young artists in Union County and surrounding areas who took part in an “Independence Day Art Contest” sponsored by the City of Spartanburg.

A flyer advertising the contest asked “Does your child like to draw?” and directs families to “Send us your child’s best 4th of July themed artwork for the chance to win a sweet prize!”

The contest had the following two categories:

• Ages 6 and Under

• Ages 7-12

Entries, according to the flyer, were to be emailed to [email protected] by July 3 at 5 p.m. and include the child’s name, age, and mailing address.

Well, as you might guess, Jeter’s family answered that question in the affirmative and entered him in the Ages 6 and Under category and got his entry emailed in by the required date and time.

You are no doubt wondering, what was LJ’s submission?

Well, lets first answer that question with the following question: What season of the year does the Fourth of July take place in?

Answer: Summer.

Lets follow that up with another question: What is the defining feature of summer?

It’s hot.

Yes, that’s right, the United States of America was born on a summer day and no doubt a hot one as summer days tend to be.

LJ understood this and so his entry combined both the patriotic celebration of American independence and a recognition of the summer heat and one of the things some people wear to try to be comfortable in that heat. His entry was a drawing of a pair of flip-flops decked out in the stars and stripes of the American Flag, the red, white, and blue of Old Glory. The flip-flops are drawn so as to look like the flag complete with the blue field of white stars and the alternating stripes of red and white. It’s a pretty impressive accomplishment and a visual demonstration of what imagination, creativity, and artistic skill can produce.

This creative combination of patriotism and beating the summer heat apparently impressed the judges as LJ won the Ages 6 and Under category.

LJ’s victory came as no surprise to his family, his Aunt Jacinta Williams pointing out that his love of drawing was discovered when he kept using all the computer paper at home to sketch his drawings of Sponge Bob, Spider Man, and Gumball.

Speaking of victory, you’re no doubt wondering just what LJ won in the contest. Wonder no more because the winning prize was a gift card from Hub Scoop City in Downtown Spartanburg.

”What a treat!” his aunt said. “He loves ice cream.”

It’s an appropriate treat as nothing goes better on a hot summer day than a nice cone of ice cream.

So congratulations LJ on your victory, the first we hope of many such achievements God will bless you with in the years to come. We hope that you continue to love drawing and to develop your artistic abilities and use them to the fullest extent possible as art, especially when it grows not only out of talent but also a love of creativity, is a great blessing, not only to the artist, but to society. We hope also that you continue to use your art to celebrate this great nation which you have already blessed with your talent and continue to so bless for the rest of your life and find happiness in doing so.

And, we might add, enjoy plenty more ice cream in the process.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.