Filing for nonpartisan office

UNION COUNTY — The next phase of the 2020 election cycle gets under way today (Wednesday) when filing opens for 14 nonpartisan offices that will be on the November ballot.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary and Thesaurus defines nonpartisan as “not partisan” and “not influenced by political party spirit or interests.”

In other words, candidates for nonpartisan offices do not run for those offices as the candidates of a political party but simply as individuals. This means that, unlike in the case of partisan offices, candidates for nonpartisan offices do not have to first run for and win the nomination of a political party or parties in order get their name placed on the November ballot for the office they are seeking as most candidates for those offices do. They simply file to run and, if they meet the requirements for candidacy for the nonpartisan office they are seeking, their names are placed on the General Election Ballot.

As of the certification of the result of the June 23 Runoff for the Democratic Nomination for the Sheriff of Union County, the candidates for partisan offices in Union County and beyond have all been selected and their names will be placed on the General Election Ballot in November for the offices they are seeking.

Now it’s time for the candidates for the nonpartisan offices on the ballot in Union County in November to be selected or, to be more accurate, to be self-selected when they file to run for those offices.

In a statement released last week, Union County Voter Registrar Darlene K. Pettit announced that filing for nonpartisan races will open at noon Wednesday, July 15 (today), and close at noon on Monday, August 17. Those races are:

• The Districts 1, 2, 6, and 7 seats on the Union County Board of School Trustees

• Three seats on the Santuc Fire Board

• Three seats on the Monarch Fire Board

• Two seats on the Jonesville Fire Board

• Two seats on the Southside Fire Board

Filing

Pettit said that persons interested in running for these offices may file to do so at the County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, 1246 South Duncan Bypass, Suite B, Union, weekdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Filing Form

In order to file to run, Pettit said that a candidate must fill out and complete “The Statement of Intention of Candidacy — Nonpartisan (SICPP)” form which is available in the “Candidate Information” section of scVOTES.org and at the county elections office.

Filing Fee

Pettit said that no filing fees are required for these offices.

State Ethics Filings

Candidates are, however, required to file a Statement of Economic Interests and a Campaign Disclosure online with the State Ethics Commission at http://ethics.sc.gov. Failure to file these documents may result in a candidate fine but will not disqualify a candidate from the election. Contact the State Ethics Commission for more information.

For more information about running for nonpartisan office in Union County and other election-related matters call the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office at 864-429-1616.

