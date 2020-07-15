For Mayor and 3 Council Seats

UNION — Where you live in the City of Union will determine whether you will be voting for Mayor or for Mayor and Union City Council in the City’s Municipal Elections this November.

As in the cases of the towns of Jonesville, Carlisle, and Lockhart, Union County Council, and the Union County Board of School Trustees, the City of Union holds Municipal Elections every two years. The City elects its Mayor and the six members of Union City Council in those years, but not all those offices are on the ballot in every one of those elections. No, they are elected in staggered terms, meaning that part of those offices are on the ballot in one election cycle while the rest are on the ballot in the next. In Union this means that three of the six seats on the Union City Council are on ballot in one election year while the next election will have the other three seats and the Office of Mayor on the ballot.

This year is one of those years where voters in the City of Union will have the opportunity to vote for Mayor and some will have the opportunity to vote for the Councilmembers for the Districts 3, 4, and 6 seats on Union City Council.

Why, you may be wondering, will only some voters in the City have the opportunity to vote for those Councilmembers while all will have the opportunity to vote for Mayor?

Glad you asked.

All City voters will have the opportunity to vote for Mayor because the office is an at-large one, meaning that elections for the office are held citywide with the candidates for the office being on the ballot in all precincts.

When it comes to Union City Council, however, the City of Union is divided into six Council Districts, each of them with their own seat on Council, each of which held by a Councilmember, a resident of their District who is elected by the voters of their District to represent them on Council.

This year, candidates for the Districts 3, 4, and 6 Council Seats will be on the ballot in the precincts of their respective districts along with Office of Mayor. The ballots in the precincts of Districts 1, 2, and 5, however, will only include the candidates for the Office of Mayor in the November Municipal Elections.

District 3

The polling places for the District 3 Council Seat will be:

• Ward III, Box I — Union Housing Authority

• Ward IV, Box I — Union County Courthouse

• Ward IV, Box II — Union County Recreation Department

• Masonic Lodge — Masonic Lodge

• East Buffalo Box — Buffalo Elementary School

District 4

The polling places for the District 4 Council Seat will be:

• Ward I, Box II — Truluck Gym

• Ward IV, Box 1 — Union County Courthouse

• Ward IV, Box II — Union County Recreation Department

• East Buffalo Box — Buffalo Elementary School

District 6

The polling places for the District 6 Council Seat will be:

• Ward I, Box I — Foster Park Elementary School

• Ward I, Box II — Truluck Gym

• Ward II — Bus Maintenance Office

Filing

In addition to having the opportunity to vote in the November Municipal Election, residents of the City of Union also have the opportunity to run for Mayor or, if they live in one of those Council Districts whose seats will be on the ballot, for Union City Council.

Oh really?

Yes, really, because filing for Mayor and the Districts 3, 4, and 6 City Council seats opened today, Wednesday, July 15, with persons interested in being a candidate for one of those offices being able to file to run.

Where do I file?

Good question, and here’s a good answer: You file to run for one of those offices at the Municipal Clerk’s Office in the City of Union Municipal Building during regular hours 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

How much time do I have to file?

Another good question and here’s another good answer: Filing for the City of Union Municipal Elections closes at noon, Monday, August 17, so you’ve got plenty of time to decide, so take your time in making up your mind, but don’t dawdle, because the sooner you throw you hat into the ring the more time you have to campaign.

Does it cost anything to file to run?

The best question of all, and here’s the answer to it: The filing fee for the Office of Mayor is $600 while the filing for a Council Seat is $100.

Registered To Vote

Even if you live in the City of Union, but don’t want to run for Mayor or City Council or even if you do, something equally important to remember is to register to vote so that, whether you plan on running or not, you can still help decide who gets elected in November to help run the City for the next four years.

In order to be able to vote in the November Municipal Election and/or, for that matter, the November General Election, you must be registered by October 2. To register, contact the Union County Board of Registration at 864-429-1616.

Election Day

Polls will be open for the City Union Municipal Election (and for the November General Election) on Tuesday, November 3, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

