Filing now under way in Carlisle

CARLISLE — In the Town of Carlisle it could be said that running for public office is kind of a one stop shop as both filing to run in Carlisle’s Municipal Elections and the actual voting for the candidates in those elections take place in the same location.

The location is the Carlisle Town Hall, 3911 Fish Dam Avenue, where the candidates for seats on the Carlisle Town Council and for the Office of Mayor file to run.

Speaking of filing, in an interview with The Union Times Friday afternoon, Carlisle Administrator Shannon McBride said that filing for this year’s Carlisle Municipal Elections opens today (Wednesday, July 15) and will remain open until noon on Monday, August 17. The Municipal Election will be held in November and the following offices will be on the ballot:

• Office of Mayor

• Two seats on the Carlisle Town Council

McBride said there is a $125 filing fee to run for Mayor and a $75 filing fee to run for a seat on the Town Council.

Persons seeking to run for these offices must file to do so and pay their filing fee at the Carlisle Town Hall which is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

In addition to being where the candidates file, the Town Hall is also where residents of the Town of Carlisle vote in their Municipal Elections and, of course, in the General Election. Both the Town of Carlisle’s Municipal Election and the General Election will be held Tuesday, November 3.

For more about the Town of Carlisle’s Municipal Election call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.