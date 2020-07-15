Thank the Savior for loving you

Charles Warner | The Union Times Yes, July 4, 2020, the 224th birthday of the United States of America, is past, but the great truths of the message pictured here is as relevant today as it was this past July 4 and as it was on July 4, 1776, and is relevant every day of the year, both in times past and in times to come. In God We Trust is the expression of the truth that was believed and enshrined by the words, both spoken and written, and the actions of the Founding Fathers, the men who established the United States of America. They placed their trust in God because they knew that He alone has the final word on the lives of both people and nations and only by trusting in Him could they hope that the cause they were fighting for, the independence of America could prevail. Furthermore, they understood that the freedoms they were fighting for as they were fighting for independence, freedoms that would define this nation, come from God, a great truth all Americans should remember and take to heart. So Happy Birthday America, may we as a nation always place our trust in God to watch over, keep safe, and bless our country, and remember to thank Him for blessing us with the unalienable rights we enjoy as a Americans.

Read 2 Corinthians 12:6-11

The Lord said, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.”

— 2 Corinthians 12:9 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Savior, thank you for loving us as we are. Help us to make our lives reflect the truth of your word. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Even when I don’t love myself, God loves me just as I am.

