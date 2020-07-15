Thank the Savior for loving you

Read 2 Corinthians 12:6-11
The Lord said, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.”
— 2 Corinthians 12:9 (NIV)
PRAYER: Dear Savior, thank you for loving us as we are. Help us to make our lives reflect the truth of your word. Amen.
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Even when I don’t love myself, God loves me just as I am.
