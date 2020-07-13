Six candidates for seven seats

Charles Warner | The Union Times Voters in the Town of Jonesville will go to the polls on Tuesday, July 14, to elect the members of the Jonesville Town Council and the Water Commission. The four seats on the Town Council and the three seats on the Water Commission will be on Tuesday’s ballot. The voting will be held at the town’s precincts at the Jonesville Town Hall and the Jonesville Fire Department. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

JONESVILLE — Three months after they were originally supposed to do so the voters of the Town of Jonesville will go to the polls this coming Tuesday to elect the members of the Jonesville Town Council and the Watershed Commission.

In a statement released last week, Union County Voter Registrar Darlene K. Pettit announced that the Jonesville Municipal Elections, which had been scheduled for April 14 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 Virus, will be held Tuesday, July 14. Pettit said that the two precincts — Jonesville Town Hall and Jonesville Fire Department — in the Town of Jonesville will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. She said that in order to vote in Tuesday’s election a person must live within the municipal limits of Jonesville and have been registered to vote as June 14.

Races

A total of seven seats will be on Tuesday ballot including:

• Watershed Commission

Pettit said that there are three seats on the Watershed Commission that will be on the ballot, but only two candidates have filed to run for them. Those candidates are:

Patricia M. Buice

Doris P. Kelley

Buice and Kelly are both seeking their first term on the Watershed Commission.

• Town Council

Pettit said there are four seats on the Town Council that will be on the ballot and that four candidates have filed to run for them. Those candidates are:

Preston Bennett

Ronnie Jenkins

Ann Queen

Ronald Young

All four candidates for Jonesville Town Council are incumbents.

Write-Ins

Pettit said that write-in votes are permitted in Tuesday’s election for both Watershed Commission and Town Council.

For more information about the Jonesville Municipal Election call the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office at 864-429-1616.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.