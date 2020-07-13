Carnegie Corner: Count All Kids

Image courtesy of the Union County Library System In addition to the services it provides at its Union and Jonesville locations, the Union County Library System also serves the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held July 13-17. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System ”Count All Kids National Art Competition” is open for submissions until this Wednesday (July 15). Entries such as drawings, painting, collages, arts and crafts may be submitted by posting on social media with the #CensusKidsArtComp hashtag. The theme is “Count All Kids in the 2020 Census.”

Upcoming Events

July 13-July 17

Visit the Library Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Imagine Your Story Treasure Box: Week 2 with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbBtwWa6Vew&feature=youtu.be

Tuesday Storytime: Dragons with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mcDnsmhRG0&feature=youtu.be

Crafternoon Fun: Fire Breathing Dragon with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhvGaVsaXLE&feature=youtu.be

Let’s Talk About STEAM: Foaming Dragon Experiment with Kelton & Spencer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7RufbbOU8A&feature=youtu.be

Snack Break: Dragon Feet Cookies with Ms. Jennifer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7dzjKq8VSHE&feature=youtu.be

Virtual

Visit the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary or our YouTube Channel to have fun with library staff.

July 13 | 1 p.m.

Imagine Your Story Treasure Book with Ms. Raven

July 14 | 10 a.m.

Tuesday Storytime: Nursery Rhymes

July 15 | 4 p.m.

Crafternoon Fun: Baa Baa Black Sheep with Ms. Raven

July 16 | 4 p.m.

Let’s Talk About STEAM: Cow Jumped Over the Moon Catapult with Kelton & Spencer

July 17 | 1 p.m.

Snack Break: Twinkling Star Treats with Ms. Jennifer

A Special Thank you

Special Thank You to ScienceTellers, our first 2020 Summer Reading performer for helping us to Imagine Our Story! Click https://vimeo.com/421330198/de94ac01b0 to watch Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress, which is full of stories, science, and FUN.

After you watch the video, don’t forget to log your activity in Beanstack (https://unionlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365) to earn our ScienceTellers badge!

Tax Deadline Approaching!

The tax deadline this year is July 15th. If you haven’t filed already, you can file from the comfort of your own home, thanks to SC Thrive (https://scthrive.org/). It’s FREE and EASY. Click https://scthrive.org/filetaxes/ or call 800.726.8774

Count All Kids National Art Competition

Looking for something to do at home? With the help and permission of a guardian, Count All Kids is asking children from across the country to submit an artistic creation of their choosing that is inspired by the theme “Count All Kids in the 2020 Census.” Parents are permitted and encouraged to assist their children with this project, though we certainly hope that parents will take some time to complete the Census first!

There are four separate divisions:

• Second graders and below

• Third through fifth graders

• Sixth through eighth graders

• Ninth through 12th graders

Count All Kids will be accepting submissions through July 15, and winners will be announced by July 31. The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place submissions in each age category will receive a pre-paid Visa gift card for $100, $50, and $25, respectively.

Submit any drawings, paintings, collages, arts and crafts by posting on social medai with the #CensusKidsArtComp hashtag.

Find out more information at https://countallkids.org/count-all-kids-national-art-competition-launch/?fbclid=IwAR2B0wrwubJq9rIJ1b4Kprxs11vj4Pxa_OyYG0ieDxRmgfgyPT62PZAaUZI

Census Completion

Still need to complete your Census? Visit my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.

Shape Our Future. #UnionSCCounts

New Items Added

Search our catalog and call or email us to place items on hold!

Adult Audiobook

Birthright by Nora Roberts

Black Rose by Nora Roberts

Blue Dahlia by Nora Roberts

Born in Death by J.D. Robb

Ceremony in Death by J.D. Robb

Conspiracy in Death by J.D. Robb

Divided in Death by J.D. Robb

Haunted in Death by J.D. Robb

Heart of the Sea by Nora Roberts

High Noon by Nora Roberts

Holiday in Death by J.D. Robb

Imitation in Death by J.D. Robb

Innocent in Death by J.D. Robb

Interlude in Death by J.D. Robb

Jewels of the Sun by Nora Roberts

Judgment in Death by J.D. Robb

Key of Valor by Nora Roberts

Loyalty in Death by J.D. Robb

Memory in Death by J.D. Robb

Murder List by Julie Garwood

Portrait in Death by J.D. Robb

Promises in Death by J.D. Robb

Rapture in Death by J.D. Robb

Red Lily by Nora Roberts

Remember When by Nora Roberts

Reunion in Death by J.D. Robb

Seduction in Death by J.D. Robb

Tears of the Moon by Nora Roberts

The Bride by Julie Garwood

The Touch of Fire by Linda Howard

Witness in Death by J.D. Robb

Adult Fiction

A declaration of the rights of magicians by H.G. Parry

Someone like you: A novel by Karen Kingsbury

Adult Non-Fiction

Dream big: Know what you want, why you want it, and what you’re going to do about it by Bob Goff

The power of ritual: Turning everyday activities into soulful practices by Casper Ter Kuile

Trump and the American future: Solving the great problems of our time by Newt Gingrich

Juvenile Non-Fiction

Enchanting fairy-tale crafts by Marne Ventura

John Henry, An American Legend by Ezra Jack Keats

Juvenile Picture Book

Snow White and the very angry dwarf by Steve Smallman

The Muffin Man by B.A. Hoena

Use your imagination by Nicola O’Byrne