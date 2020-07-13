Carnegie Corner: Count All Kids

Image courtesy of the Union County Library System
In addition to the services it provides at its Union and Jonesville locations, the Union County Library System also serves the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held July 13-17.
”Count All Kids National Art Competition” is open for submissions until this Wednesday (July 15). Entries such as drawings, painting, collages, arts and crafts may be submitted by posting on social media with the #CensusKidsArtComp hashtag. The theme is “Count All Kids in the 2020 Census.”
Upcoming Events
July 13-July 17
Visit the Library Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!
Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ
Imagine Your Story Treasure Box: Week 2 with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbBtwWa6Vew&feature=youtu.be
Tuesday Storytime: Dragons with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mcDnsmhRG0&feature=youtu.be
Crafternoon Fun: Fire Breathing Dragon with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhvGaVsaXLE&feature=youtu.be
Let’s Talk About STEAM: Foaming Dragon Experiment with Kelton & Spencer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7RufbbOU8A&feature=youtu.be
Snack Break: Dragon Feet Cookies with Ms. Jennifer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7dzjKq8VSHE&feature=youtu.be
Virtual
Visit the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary or our YouTube Channel to have fun with library staff.
July 13 | 1 p.m.
Imagine Your Story Treasure Book with Ms. Raven
July 14 | 10 a.m.
Tuesday Storytime: Nursery Rhymes
July 15 | 4 p.m.
Crafternoon Fun: Baa Baa Black Sheep with Ms. Raven
July 16 | 4 p.m.
Let’s Talk About STEAM: Cow Jumped Over the Moon Catapult with Kelton & Spencer
July 17 | 1 p.m.
Snack Break: Twinkling Star Treats with Ms. Jennifer
A Special Thank you
Special Thank You to ScienceTellers, our first 2020 Summer Reading performer for helping us to Imagine Our Story! Click https://vimeo.com/421330198/de94ac01b0 to watch Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress, which is full of stories, science, and FUN.
After you watch the video, don’t forget to log your activity in Beanstack (https://unionlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365) to earn our ScienceTellers badge!
Tax Deadline Approaching!
The tax deadline this year is July 15th. If you haven’t filed already, you can file from the comfort of your own home, thanks to SC Thrive (https://scthrive.org/). It’s FREE and EASY. Click https://scthrive.org/filetaxes/ or call 800.726.8774
Count All Kids National Art Competition
Looking for something to do at home? With the help and permission of a guardian, Count All Kids is asking children from across the country to submit an artistic creation of their choosing that is inspired by the theme “Count All Kids in the 2020 Census.” Parents are permitted and encouraged to assist their children with this project, though we certainly hope that parents will take some time to complete the Census first!
There are four separate divisions:
• Second graders and below
• Third through fifth graders
• Sixth through eighth graders
• Ninth through 12th graders
Count All Kids will be accepting submissions through July 15, and winners will be announced by July 31. The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place submissions in each age category will receive a pre-paid Visa gift card for $100, $50, and $25, respectively.
Submit any drawings, paintings, collages, arts and crafts by posting on social medai with the #CensusKidsArtComp hashtag.
Find out more information at https://countallkids.org/count-all-kids-national-art-competition-launch/?fbclid=IwAR2B0wrwubJq9rIJ1b4Kprxs11vj4Pxa_OyYG0ieDxRmgfgyPT62PZAaUZI
Census Completion
Still need to complete your Census? Visit my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.
Shape Our Future. #UnionSCCounts
New Items Added
Search our catalog and call or email us to place items on hold!
Adult Audiobook
Birthright by Nora Roberts
Black Rose by Nora Roberts
Blue Dahlia by Nora Roberts
Born in Death by J.D. Robb
Ceremony in Death by J.D. Robb
Conspiracy in Death by J.D. Robb
Divided in Death by J.D. Robb
Haunted in Death by J.D. Robb
Heart of the Sea by Nora Roberts
High Noon by Nora Roberts
Holiday in Death by J.D. Robb
Imitation in Death by J.D. Robb
Innocent in Death by J.D. Robb
Interlude in Death by J.D. Robb
Jewels of the Sun by Nora Roberts
Judgment in Death by J.D. Robb
Key of Valor by Nora Roberts
Loyalty in Death by J.D. Robb
Memory in Death by J.D. Robb
Murder List by Julie Garwood
Portrait in Death by J.D. Robb
Promises in Death by J.D. Robb
Rapture in Death by J.D. Robb
Red Lily by Nora Roberts
Remember When by Nora Roberts
Reunion in Death by J.D. Robb
Seduction in Death by J.D. Robb
Tears of the Moon by Nora Roberts
The Bride by Julie Garwood
The Touch of Fire by Linda Howard
Witness in Death by J.D. Robb
Adult Fiction
A declaration of the rights of magicians by H.G. Parry
Someone like you: A novel by Karen Kingsbury
Adult Non-Fiction
Dream big: Know what you want, why you want it, and what you’re going to do about it by Bob Goff
The power of ritual: Turning everyday activities into soulful practices by Casper Ter Kuile
Trump and the American future: Solving the great problems of our time by Newt Gingrich
Juvenile Non-Fiction
Enchanting fairy-tale crafts by Marne Ventura
John Henry, An American Legend by Ezra Jack Keats
Juvenile Picture Book
Snow White and the very angry dwarf by Steve Smallman
The Muffin Man by B.A. Hoena
Use your imagination by Nicola O’Byrne