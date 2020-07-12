How to patiently wait on the Lord

Psalm 37:3 Trust in the Lord, and do good; so shalt thou dwell in the land, and verily thou shalt be fed. 4 Delight thyself also in the Lord: and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart. 5 Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to pass. 6 And he shall bring forth thy righteousness as the light, and thy judgment as the noonday. 7 Rest in the Lord, and wait patiently for him: fret not thyself because of him who prospereth in his way, because of the man who bringeth wicked devices to pass. 8 Cease from anger, and forsake wrath: fret not thyself in any wise to do evil. 9 For evildoers shall be cut off: but those that wait upon the Lord, they shall inherit the earth.

Where is the focus of our attention when we are anxious or worried? Do we concentrate on the problem itself and the pain it is causing, or do we turn our gaze to God and His goodness? When we focus on our problems, they will soon appear larger than what they actually are and God’s power will begin to look smaller as our view of Him is diminished. But when our faith keeps our eyes on the Lord, we see that He is in control, we are safe, and He is bigger than any problem we face!

Anger and worry are very destructive emotions. We must be careful that they don’t gain control over us, thus keeping our eyes in horizontal motion on the things in this world. Instead we should check our spiritual vision frequently to make sure we see vertically, looking up often, and focusing our attention on the One that loves us. This puts us in the position to see our blessings coming down. When we focus too much on the earth, we miss what God is sending us because of distraction and fear.

The Psalmist said that we must trust the Lord and wait patiently for Him to act. It is quite difficult to be patient when all we see are our problems. If we are going to be faithful by trusting in the Lord and waiting, then we must keep our focus on Him. If we focus too much on our burdens then it is very difficult to be patient because we want change to come instantly. And if change doesn’t happen fast enough for us, our faith takes a hit because we think God isn’t working.

Be encouraged today that God has promised He will honor us if we submit to His timing, “Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time” (1 Peter 5:6). God doesn’t just give us the quickest way out of a bad situation, He wants us to take the very best way out, one that makes ultimate change to our circumstances and not simply a temporary escape. Keep your focus on His love for you and know that He truly does want you to succeed. Remember, He sent His only Son to die on a cross that you and I could live a victorious life!

I pray, “Father, forgive me when I fail to trust in You completely. You are my everything, my joy, my peace, my comfort, and my deliverance. Teach me Lord to wait patiently on Your provision as I keep my eyes on You, and I’m reminded daily of your love and power. Draw away evil thoughts of retaliation and escape, and fill my heart and mind with joyous hope of Your provision and deliverance, in Jesus’ name I pray, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.