UHS Class of 1970 to hold reunion

UNION — It has been 50 years since the Union High School Class of 1970 graduated from high school on May 18, 1970, a milestone that will be celebrated when the Class of 1970 gathers in August to celebrate the golden anniversary of their graduation.

The 50th Year Reunion for the Union High School Class of 1970 is scheduled to be held Saturday, August 29, at Main Street Junction, 107 East Main Street, Union.

All members of the Class of 1970 are encouraged to attend the Reunion which will feature a catered dinner.

For information or registration call Tom Mack at 803-351-3695 or email [email protected]

This story courtesy of Tom Mack.