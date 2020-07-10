CCA now taking applications

UNION COUNTY — Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications for children in the Union County area ages 3 and 4 and for Infants and Toddlers from birth to 3 and pregnant mothers for the 2020-2020 program year.

A legal birth certificate/documented proof of age, certificate of immunization, up to date physical and proof of income for the 2019 calendar year are needed to apply. Families must meet the Federal income guidelines in order to apply. Children with special needs quality regardless of family income.

The Head Start/Early Head Start center in your area is located at the Jonesville Center, 514 Alman Street in Jonesville. For more information and/or an appointment, please call 864-674-6014.

This story courtesy of Carolina Community Actions, Inc.