McMaster appoints White Sheriff

David Taylor

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has suspended David Taylor as Sheriff of Union County and has appointed former Union Public Safety Director Sam White to serve as Sheriff.

A press released issued by the Office of the Governor this (Thursday) afternoon states that “following the indictment of Union County Sheriff David Taylor, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-43, suspending Taylor from office and appointing former City of Union Police Chief Sam White to serve as sheriff until Taylor is acquitted, convicted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until a sheriff is elected and qualifies in the next general election.”

White, 66, retired as Union Public Safety Director on June 30 following a 38-year career in law enforcement and firefighting.

Indictments

McMaster’s order comes just hours after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that the Union County Grand Jury had indicted Taylor, charging him with one count of Misconduct in Office and one count of Disseminating Obscene Material.

The press release issued by Wilson’s office states that the indictment alleges Taylor sent messages to a citizen of Union County that were lewd and inappropriate and included an obscene photo.

According to Wilson’s press release “the misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor, punishable by up to ten years in prison. The obscenity violation is a statutory felony according to SC Code Section 16-15-305 punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine no less than $10,000, or both.”

The press release stated that an arraignment will be scheduled in the Circuit Court where Taylor will be served with the indictment and have a bond setting on the charges.

It states that the case is being investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division and will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The press release states that the indictments can be read at http://www.scag.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/02322502.pdf