Taylor indicted by Grand Jury

COLUMBIA – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced today (July 9) that the Union Grand Jury returned indictments against Union County Sheriff David Taylor.

The press release announcing the indictments states that Taylor was charged with one count of Misconduct in Office and one count of Disseminating Obscene Material.

According to the press release “the misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor, punishable by up to ten years in prison. The obscenity violation is a statutory felony according to SC Code Section 16-15-305 punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine no less than $10,000, or both.”

The press release states that the indictment alleges Taylor sent messages to a citizen of Union County that were lewd and inappropriate and included an obscene photo.

An arraignment will be scheduled in the Circuit Court where, according to the press release, Taylor will be served with the indictment and have a bond setting on the charges.

This case is being investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division and will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The press release states that the indictments can be read at http://www.scag.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/02322502.pdf

An attempt by The Union Times to reach Taylor for comment this afternoon was unsuccessful.

This story courtesy of the Office of Attorney General Alan Wilson State of South Carolina.