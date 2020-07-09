Customer service & a call center

UNION — From now on the City of Union Utilities Department will have one phone number dedicated exclusively to both emergency and customer service phone calls.

In a statement released at the end of June, the City of Union Utilities Department announced that, as of Wednesday, July 1, it would have one 24-hour customer and emergency service number: 864-429-1700. The press release states that “previously, there were several numbers that could be called during the day and that led to a separate number for weekends and after-hours calls. To prevent confusion and evoke a better customer service experience, both for regular information calls and emergency calls, the City has created a customer service position in City Hall.“

New Customer Service Position

In addition to announcing the customer service/emergency number, the press release also announced the creation of a Customer Service Position and the City of Union employee appointed to that position.

“Tamika Browning has been chosen to be the voice of the City of Union and the face, as she will also serve as a greeter and information assistant for the general public as they enter City Hall,” the press release states. “Utility Billing will be the only other number available for customers, as it will remain 864-429-1717. Ms. Browning will be able to provide information about both utilities and general city hall business to the general public. She will be at the customer service desk during regular City Hall hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday.

One Number For All City Utilities

The press release also announced that “water, natural gas, electric, sewer, street and sanitation customers of the City of Union will now have only one number to call for service. 864-429-1700 will serve that purpose 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.“

Call Center

Another change announced in the press release is the City enlisting the services of a professional call center.

“The City will now use a professional call center for after-hours emergency calls,” the press release states. “Previously, the City relied upon a solo water plant operator for this service. Unfortunately, the operator experienced times during emergencies when answering the phone was not possible and may have missed calls. The abundance of numbers for the City Utility Department also caused confusion for customers.”

The press releases states that the announced changes “are driven by customer feedback and the City of Union’s commitment to deliver the best possible customer experience.“

This story courtesy of the City of Union.