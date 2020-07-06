Carnegie Corner: Updated hours of operation

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library In addition to the services it provides at its Union and Jonesville locations, the Union County Carnegie Library System also serves the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held July 6-10. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Library Staff has compiled an Adult LGBT+ Reading List as part of Pride Month which ended last week. The Library Staff is committed to continuing to provide access to resources in support and encourages those interested to visit its website (https://www.unionlibrary.org/edi) for additional recommendations. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library A Professional Virtual Job Fair will be held Thursday, July 16, from 4-7 p.m. Available positions are Executive Level, Administrative & Clerical, and Information Technology. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library A Retail & Food Service Virtual Job Fair will be held Friday, July 17, from 2-4 p.m.

Upcoming Events

July 6-July 10

Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Imagine Your Story Treasure Box: Week 1 with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H_uNGaDbcl0&feature=youtu.be

Tuesday Storytime: Imagination with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQ67b3nSi4M&feature=youtu.be

Crafternoon Fun: Toilet Paper Roll Wizard with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txH9gCUQ6gY&feature=youtu.be

Let’s Talk About STEAM: Witches Brew Challenge with Kelton & Spencer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HmdS7vIFyhs&feature=youtu.be

Snack Break: Witch Hat Cookies with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0BrzcLd7KQ&feature=youtu.be

Virtual

Visit the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary or our YouTube Channel to have fun with library staff.

July 6 | 1 p.m.

Imagine Your Story Treasure Box with Ms. Raven

July 7 | 10 a.m.

Tuesday Storytime: Fairytales with Ms. Raven

July 8 | 4 p.m.

Crafternoon Fun: Paper Towel Roll Beanstalk with Ms. Raven

July 9 | 4 p.m.

Let’s Talk About STEAM: Witch’s Trap with Kelton & Spencer

July 10 | 1 p.m.

Snack Break: Apple Smiles with Ms. Jennifer

Updated Hours Of Operation

Beginning Monday, July 6, the Carnegie Library will expand our hours of operation to 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch), and 1-5 p.m. on Thursdays. Please note, 1-on-1 employment assistance will not be available on Thursdays.

Monday

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch

Wednesday

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch

Thursday

1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Note: No 1-1 Employment Assistance available on Thursday.

Library Staff will continue to be available remotely Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. by chat (www.unionlibrary.org/chat-with-a-librarian), phone (864-427-7140), and email ([email protected]).

300 East South Street, Union, SC 29379

Book List Recommendations

Our amazing library staff have been putting together book lists to share with you. Although Pride Month ended this week, we will continue to provide access to resources in support, such as this Adult LGBT+ Reading List. Visit our website (https://www.unionlibrary.org/edi) for additional recommendations.

E-books are available for checkout at jasmine.overdrive.com. Call or email us to place books on hold! Enjoy!

• Adult LGBT+ Reading List

Call Me By Your Name by Andre´ Aciman

Theft By Finding by David Sedaris

Less By Robert Petkoff, Andrew Sean Greer

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

Red, White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston, Ramon De Ocampo

This Is How It Always Is by Laurie Frankel

Transgender 101: A Simple Guide To A Complex Issue by Nicholas M. Teich

The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Untamed by Glennon Doyle

The Paying Guests by Sarah Waters

Family Pride: What LGBT Families Should Know About Navigating Home, School And Safety In Their Neighborhoods by Michael Shelton

Homintern: How Gay Culture Liberated The Modern World by Gregory Woods

What If: Answers To Questions About It Means To Be Gay And Lesbian by Eric Marcus

Over The Top: A Raw Journey To Self-Love by Jonathan Van Ness

On Swift Horses: A Novel by Shannon Pufhal

Virtual Job Fairs

• Professional Virtual Job Fair

July 16 | 4-7 p.m.

Available positions: Executive Level, Administrative & Clerical, Information Technology

Step 1: Create or update your account at www.scworks.org

Step 2: Register and create your account at https://www.scworksgreaterupstate/easyvirtualfairs.com/

Step 3: Watch the jobseeker tutorial video located on our Facebook page

Step 4: Build your own personal profile and attach an updated resume

• Retail & Food Service Virtual Job Fair

July 17 | 2-4 p.m.

Step 1: Create or update your account at www.scworks.org

Step 2: Register or create your account at https://www.scworksgreaterupstate/easyvirtualfairs.com/

Step 3: Watch the jobseekers tutorial video on our Facebook page

Step 4: Build your own personal profile and upload an update resume

Copy links in your browser

New Items Added

Search our catalog and call or email us to place items on hold!

Adult Audiobook

Angels Fall by Nora Roberts

Blue Smoke by Nora Roberts

Carolina Moon by Nora Roberts

Chesapeake Blue by Nora Roberts

Dance of the Gods by Nora Roberts

Hidden Riches by Nora Roberts

Honest Illusions by Nora Roberts

Key of Knowledge by Nora Roberts

Key of Light by Nora Roberts

Lost & Found by Jayne Ann Krentz

Midnight Bayou by Nora Roberts

Montana Sky by Nora Roberts

Private Scandals by Nora Roberts

Purity in Death by J.D. Robb

River’s End by Nora Roberts

Sanctuary by Nora Roberts

The Reef by Nora Roberts

The Villa by Nora Roberts

Visions in Death by J.D. Robb.

Juvenile Easy Reader

School of Fish by Jane Yolen

