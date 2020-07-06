Carnegie Corner: Updated hours of operation

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library
In addition to the services it provides at its Union and Jonesville locations, the Union County Carnegie Library System also serves the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held July 6-10.
The Union County Library Staff has compiled an Adult LGBT+ Reading List as part of Pride Month which ended last week. The Library Staff is committed to continuing to provide access to resources in support and encourages those interested to visit its website (https://www.unionlibrary.org/edi) for additional recommendations.
A Professional Virtual Job Fair will be held Thursday, July 16, from 4-7 p.m. Available positions are Executive Level, Administrative & Clerical, and Information Technology.
A Retail & Food Service Virtual Job Fair will be held Friday, July 17, from 2-4 p.m.
Upcoming Events
July 6-July 10
Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!
Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ
Imagine Your Story Treasure Box: Week 1 with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H_uNGaDbcl0&feature=youtu.be
Tuesday Storytime: Imagination with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQ67b3nSi4M&feature=youtu.be
Crafternoon Fun: Toilet Paper Roll Wizard with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txH9gCUQ6gY&feature=youtu.be
Let’s Talk About STEAM: Witches Brew Challenge with Kelton & Spencer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HmdS7vIFyhs&feature=youtu.be
Snack Break: Witch Hat Cookies with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0BrzcLd7KQ&feature=youtu.be
Virtual
Visit the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary or our YouTube Channel to have fun with library staff.
July 6 | 1 p.m.
Imagine Your Story Treasure Box with Ms. Raven
July 7 | 10 a.m.
Tuesday Storytime: Fairytales with Ms. Raven
July 8 | 4 p.m.
Crafternoon Fun: Paper Towel Roll Beanstalk with Ms. Raven
July 9 | 4 p.m.
Let’s Talk About STEAM: Witch’s Trap with Kelton & Spencer
July 10 | 1 p.m.
Snack Break: Apple Smiles with Ms. Jennifer
Updated Hours Of Operation
Beginning Monday, July 6, the Carnegie Library will expand our hours of operation to 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch), and 1-5 p.m. on Thursdays. Please note, 1-on-1 employment assistance will not be available on Thursdays.
Monday
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch
Wednesday
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch
Thursday
1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Note: No 1-1 Employment Assistance available on Thursday.
Library Staff will continue to be available remotely Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. by chat (www.unionlibrary.org/chat-with-a-librarian), phone (864-427-7140), and email ([email protected]).
300 East South Street, Union, SC 29379
Book List Recommendations
Our amazing library staff have been putting together book lists to share with you. Although Pride Month ended this week, we will continue to provide access to resources in support, such as this Adult LGBT+ Reading List. Visit our website (https://www.unionlibrary.org/edi) for additional recommendations.
E-books are available for checkout at jasmine.overdrive.com. Call or email us to place books on hold! Enjoy!
• Adult LGBT+ Reading List
Call Me By Your Name by Andre´ Aciman
Theft By Finding by David Sedaris
Less By Robert Petkoff, Andrew Sean Greer
A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
Red, White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston, Ramon De Ocampo
This Is How It Always Is by Laurie Frankel
Transgender 101: A Simple Guide To A Complex Issue by Nicholas M. Teich
The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Untamed by Glennon Doyle
The Paying Guests by Sarah Waters
Family Pride: What LGBT Families Should Know About Navigating Home, School And Safety In Their Neighborhoods by Michael Shelton
Homintern: How Gay Culture Liberated The Modern World by Gregory Woods
What If: Answers To Questions About It Means To Be Gay And Lesbian by Eric Marcus
Over The Top: A Raw Journey To Self-Love by Jonathan Van Ness
On Swift Horses: A Novel by Shannon Pufhal
Virtual Job Fairs
• Professional Virtual Job Fair
July 16 | 4-7 p.m.
Available positions: Executive Level, Administrative & Clerical, Information Technology
Step 1: Create or update your account at www.scworks.org
Step 2: Register and create your account at https://www.scworksgreaterupstate/easyvirtualfairs.com/
Step 3: Watch the jobseeker tutorial video located on our Facebook page
Step 4: Build your own personal profile and attach an updated resume
• Retail & Food Service Virtual Job Fair
July 17 | 2-4 p.m.
Step 1: Create or update your account at www.scworks.org
Step 2: Register or create your account at https://www.scworksgreaterupstate/easyvirtualfairs.com/
Step 3: Watch the jobseekers tutorial video on our Facebook page
Step 4: Build your own personal profile and upload an update resume
Copy links in your browser
New Items Added
Search our catalog and call or email us to place items on hold!
Adult Audiobook
Angels Fall by Nora Roberts
Blue Smoke by Nora Roberts
Carolina Moon by Nora Roberts
Chesapeake Blue by Nora Roberts
Dance of the Gods by Nora Roberts
Hidden Riches by Nora Roberts
Honest Illusions by Nora Roberts
Key of Knowledge by Nora Roberts
Key of Light by Nora Roberts
Lost & Found by Jayne Ann Krentz
Midnight Bayou by Nora Roberts
Montana Sky by Nora Roberts
Private Scandals by Nora Roberts
Purity in Death by J.D. Robb
River’s End by Nora Roberts
Sanctuary by Nora Roberts
The Reef by Nora Roberts
The Villa by Nora Roberts
Visions in Death by J.D. Robb.
Juvenile Easy Reader
School of Fish by Jane Yolen
