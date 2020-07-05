Beware of wells without water

Peter writes in his second letter about the presence of false teachers among the church and warns Christians regarding internal attack. Complacency and heresy can quickly influence one to reject truth, thus hindering the growth of faith and spiritual maturity. He describes these teachers as becoming prevalent in the last days, speaking and doing whatever they feel like doing, spurning the things of God, and they will be proud and boastful. Peter further explains that while they will not escape judgement, we must be careful to not be carried away by their lies and deceit.

2 Peter 2:17 “These are wells without water, clouds that are carried with a tempest; to whom the mist of darkness is reserved for ever. 18 For when they speak great swelling words of vanity, they allure through the lusts of the flesh, through much wantonness, those that were clean escaped from them who live in error. 19 While they promise them liberty, they themselves are the servants of corruption: for of whom a man is overcome, of the same is he brought in bondage.”

A well without water can be enticing at first to the tired and thirsty traveler just as grand promises of wealth and freedom can be alluring to someone broken, poor, and hungry. Notice that verse 19 tells us these teachers promise freedom, yet they are slaves themselves. The freedom Peter is speaking of is not simply the ability to do whatever you want without restraint, but rather you are loosed, set free, from what has held you captive. A person is a slave to whatever controls them. We are never completely free in the sense of being able to do whatever we desire, because even in that, we are a slave to our own flesh — our lusts, thoughts, selfishness, corruptions, and the sinful nature that we are unable to escape on our own. Refusal to follow God’s ways is not freedom, instead it is enslavement to our own human sin nature. This world may promise you a well, but it cannot promise to always supply water!

Freedom in Christ is liberty from sin and the curse that holds our flesh. He “frees” us to serve Him and live in His ways that result in our new life, goodness, and a witness for His love and power. We all need things in this life, whether it be food, water, medicine, love and affection, comfort, shelter, or money. However, we don’t need to be slaves of corruption to obtain such necessities. Freedom is Christ, and a willing heart to serve Him is provision itself — He is our Provider!

Be encouraged today that it is faith in God that gets us through, not a belief that we can do whatever we choose and have forgiveness for wrongdoing. We have power of a new creation, a new self, to live and operate in this sinful world. Don’t turn to wells without water, turn to the Well that will never run dry (John 4:14). Renew your faith in our Father and His provision for your life and family. He will never leave you. He will never abandon you. He will never stop loving you.

I pray, “Father, I am guilty at times of trying to do things my own way and even turning to other sources that eventually run dry. Forgive me. You are the Way, the Truth, and the Life! There is no better way, no other source of freedom, no other staying power, except in You. Guide my steps, strengthen my faith, grow my love for others, and give me wisdom when I speak. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.