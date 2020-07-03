Making an inspiration a reality

Charles Warner | The Union Times “itty bitty: A Children’s Boutique” owner Annie Whitehead talks on the phone with a customer surrounded by the many name brand children’s clothing and merchandise her store carries. Whitehead has owned and operated itty bitty for the past 4 1/2 years having been inspired to open the boutique here in Union after shopping at a boutique in Georgetown, South Carolina. itty bitty is now located at at 528 Rice Avenue, Suite B, Union, and as it has for more than four years offers the families of Union County a wide selection of brand name children’s clothing for children ages newborn to 8 years old. Charles Warner | The Union Times This sign welcomes families looking to buy brand name clothing for children and grandchildren that can be worn for years and handed down across the generations. “itty bitty: A Children’s Boutique” has been in business for 4 1/2 years is now located at 528 Rice Avenue, Suite B, Union. It is owned and operated by Annie Whitehead who said she was inspired to open the boutique after purchasing some brand name shoes for her daughter at a similar boutique in Georgetown, South Carolina. Charles Warner | The Union Times City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson prepares to cut the ribbon to formally open ‘itty bitty: A Children’s Boutique” owned and operated by Annie Whitehead at its new location at 528 Rice Avenue Extension, Suite B, Union. The ceremony was held Thursday, June 18, and was attended by members of Union City Council and the Union County Chamber of Commerce. Charles Warner | The Union Times Christening gowns and bibs are among the merchandise carried by ‘itty bitty: A Children’s Boutique” which is owned and operated by Annie Whitehead. The boutique, which has been in business for 4 1/2 years, recently relocated to it new location at 528 Rice Avenue, Suite B, Union, and formally opened its doors there with a June 18 ribbon-cutting ceremony. The boutique specializes in brand name clothing and shoes for children ages newborn to 8 years old as well as gift items such as stuffed animals and also offers monogramming services. Charles Warner | The Union Times ”itty bitty: A Children’s Boutique” carries brand name clothing for children ages newborn to eight years old. Owned and operated by Annie Whitehead, itty bitty has been in business for 4 1/2 years and is now located at at 528 Rice Avenue, Suite B, Union. Whitehead was inspired to open the boutique after purchasing a pair of brand names shoes for her daughter at a boutique in Georgetown, South Carolina. She said she decided to open the boutique to give Union County family the opportunity to shop locally for brand name clothing for their children and grandchildren. Charles Warner | The Union Times According to this sign, “Piggy Paint” is as “natural as mud.” It is a children’s nail polish that is carried by “itty bitty: A Children’s Boutique” which is owned and operated by Annie Whitehead. itty bitty, which is now located at 528 Rice Avenue, Suite B, Union, carries a wide selection of brand name clothing and shoes for children ages newborn to 8 years old as well as other child-oriented gifts such as Piggy Paint.

UNION — A pair of shoes she bought for her daughter helped inspire Annie Whitehead to open “itty bitty: A Children’s Boutique” in order to give families in Union County the opportunity to buy boutique brand name clothing for their children.

That’s pretty interesting, don’t you think? A woman buys her daughter some shoes and it inspires her to open her own business selling children’s clothes.

It is pretty interesting and, you’d think, unlikely, as Whitehead’s background is not in business in general and operating a children’s store in particular, but in being a Veterinarian taking care of animals and in being an Educator who teaches Science to high school students.

“I have a degree in Animal and Veterinary Science from Clemson,” Whitehead said. “I’m a Licensed Veterinary Technician and I’m also a Certified High School Teacher.”

So how does someone go from caring for the health of animals and teaching high school students to operating a boutique that specializes in brand name clothing for young children?

Well, that brings us back to that pair of shoes Whitehead bought for her daughter.

“When my daughter, Ava Grace, was around two years old, I discovered a cute little children’s boutique in downtown Georgetown, South Carolina, and I just fell in love with the boutique brands,” Whitehead said. “That’s where I bought her her first pair of Livie & Luca shoes.”

For most people that would probably be where it ended, but Whitehead’s experience inspired her to go beyond being a customer shopping at a children’s boutique in another community to opening a boutique of her own in her home town.

“My thought was we don’t have a children’s boutique in Union to shop these boutique brands,” Whitehead said. “Some of these brands have been in business since the forties and the fifties.”

That’s what lead Whitehead to open “itty bitty: A Children’s Boutique” that would provide Union County with the kind of shopping opportunities she’d experienced at that boutique in Georgetown.

itty bitty was originally located in Union Square, but, after 4 1/2 years, Whitehead, her business growing, decided it was time to find a better location and that’s exactly what she did.

On Thursday, June 18, with members of the Union City Council and Union County Chamber of Commerce in attendance, City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson cut the ribbon to formally open itty bitty at its new location at 528 Rice Avenue, Suite B, Union.

“We were over in Union Square for four and a half years and I felt like this was the better location,” Whitehead said of her decision to move itty bitty. “It has road frontage and better visibility.”

While itty bitty is located in Union and has experience growth locally, its customer base extends across the country thanks to the Internet.

“We’re growing and we have a good website and our online business is growing,” Whitehead said. “Just yesterday, I sent something to Kentucky, and I’ve sent stuff to as far away as California.”

What, you might ask, does itty bitty carry that brings it customers from as far away as the West Coast?

It’s those boutique brands of children’s clothing that Whitehead encountered at the children’s boutique in Georgetown and she now offers at her store, clothing that she said is meant to last a long-time, becoming a much beloved family heirloom in the process.

“It’s quality clothing meant to use for years and passed down,” Whitehead said.

Of her store’s merchandise, Whitehead said “I try to balance it between traditional and trendy. We do sizes newborns to eight years old for boys and girls. We have traditional christening gowns, what we call bring home from hospital clothing, burp cloths, teethers, gift ideas including stuffed animals and we offer monogramming services. We also have shoes, hair bows, socks, and bloomers.”

The children’s boutique in Georgetown where Whitehead bought her daughter her first pair of Livie & Luca Shoes and that inspired her to open her own boutique carried a wide selection of boutique brand children’s clothing and so does itty bitty. The boutique brands carried by itty bitty include:

• Petit Ami

• Remember Nguyen

• Three Sisters

• Millie Jay

• Banana Split

• Kissy Kissy

• Southbound

• Rufflebutts

• Sage & Lilly

• Prodoh

• Salt Water Sandals

Another brand name itty bitty carries is, of course, Livie & Luca Shoes, the brand of children’s shoes that helped start Whitehead on her path to opening her own children’s boutique.

Then there’s “Piggy Paint.”

Whitehead said that Piggy Paint is a water-based, non-toxic, scented nail polish that even babies can wear.

Also, shopping for such great items as carried by itty bitty can make you hungry for a little snack, a little treat, and that’s something else ittty bitty has to offer.

Whitehead said that “Sweet Sugar Britches,” which she describes as a “local, home-based bakery” provides itty bitty with Elderberry and that “during the summer into the fall, we do homemade ice cream.”

(The Union-based Sweet Sugar Britches and Prodoh, which is based in Greenville, are described by Whitehead as local businesses “helping another local business.”)

Pretty impressive, don’t you agree?

Yes, it is an impressive story, a story of a woman who, while pursuing different interests in life, is inspired to make a change to her life and start on a new path and open a store to provide a service to her community, a service that she feels could benefit its families and children. The story of Annie Whitehead and “itty bitty: A Children’s Boutique” is a story of what can happen when a life experience inspires you to dream a new dream and you follow that inspiration and work to make that dream a reality. It is an impressive story and one that should inspire us all to be open to new ideas about what we should do in life and not be afraid to run with those ideas to make them real and to change our lives and improve our community.

itty bitty: A Children’s Boutique is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Wednesday and Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information about the boutique, call 864-441-6191 or go online at its website (www.ittybittykids.com). The boutique is also on Facebook and Instagram.

