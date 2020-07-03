Three and three and three

A huge tree fell on the Old Armory building, and the insurance adjuster gave me two weeks to find three tree companies, three brickmasons, and three roofers. It’s going on about a month. I’ve called everyone of those. So far I’ve met with one brickmason and one roofer. Everyone is too busy. I can’t get the roofers and brickmasons that close because this huge tree is in the way.

Vandalized Again And Again

The building was vandalized and is in a terrible mess, I talked to the guy that bought out the inside and he came and we walked through it now I’m waiting for his men to come and clean this mess up. The lady before him hired some Lockhart folks to help her clean up her stuff, and that mess cost the town $2,200. They pulled junk outside for the code officer to see.

Since that was cleaned up, I noticed someone has gone in again and pulled a few things outside, and left their drink bottles inside. Cameras are being installed now, because I am sick and tired of this vandalism. They either are climbing in the basement windows or climbing the fence, because I’ve changed the locks on the gate, because Carol gave too many keys out.

What Lift Stations Do

Another thing we’ve been working on (thanks to Ted’s help) is the lift stations, everything in them is so old and breaking down, we are constantly calling Carolina Lift Station to come and repair or put in new equipment. Pretty soon I hope they’ll be almost new. Now some of you want to know what is the lift stations, which we have two of. They pump our sewage down to the filter plant in No Man’s Land. They take care of your waste. All of this is depleting our water account. But I hope the work is almost done.

The Traveling To Gaffney Blues

As a lot of you know, I never travel to Gaffney, because the two times I tried I got lost. The only time Chuck and I would get to go to the fish camp there is if Anita and Marvin would take us with them or twice on the church bus.

Well, Chuck and I got confident Saturday night, we were going to follow the way the bus took us. A straight shot up #5, until we came to the crossing and turned left, and it was a straight shot to the fish camp. NO!! After making the left, I told Chuck to stay to the right, no he went to the left, where the fork in the road was. He said he knew he had to pass the water tower. There was no water tower. I, luckily had my phone and turned on the GPS, so it was turn to the right, turn right again, turn left, etc. etc. many turns, but we did see a lot of the suburbs of Gaffney. Until we hit the right road and got to the fish camp.

Well, we wanted to go to Walmart, I would not let Chuck leave the parking lot until I put it in the GPS. I called Anita when we got to the fish camp and informed her that we couldn’t seem to make it to Gaffney without her. Chuck keeps me laughing, I swear!!!

Going To Church In The Church

Sunday, we finally went inside for church service, at Lockhart Methodist, with Wesley Chapel. We all stayed rows apart. Did everything we were supposed to in order to be inside. Next week we’ll each be at Wesley Chapel and Lockhart will be at their home church, but it was nice all being together.

Voting And Voting Again

Well I hope all of you that voted in the last election went out and voted again for sheriff, Tuesday.

I am going to close and say goodnight call at 1-864-545-6652.