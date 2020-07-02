Three graduate from Piedmont Tech

On May 20 as part of the Class of 2020

GREENWOOD — The following Union County area residents are among the students who graduated from Piedmont Technical College on May 20 as part of the Class of 2020.

Karina Williams, Enoree, associate in applied science, major in nursing.

Ivy Henderson Rice, Whitmire, associate in applied science, major in business administration / associate in applied science, major in business administration, accounting concentration.

Corey Jamar Land, Union, associate in science.

The press release announcing these and other graduates included the following statement:

Piedmont Tech shares in the well-deserved pride our graduates feel in their accomplishments. Due to semester and course delivery changes during the Spring 2020 semester, some courses and grades are still being finalized. For that reason, names of students who may not meet graduation requirements may be included. Conversely, names of students who will later meet those requirements after publication may be omitted. We regret any embarrassment or inconvenience these ongoing course completions may cause. An official list of all Spring 2020 graduates will be maintained by the Student Records Office once all courses and grading have been completed.

This story courtesy of Piedmont Technical College.