Area students named to Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG — The following Spartanburg Community College students from Union County and neighboring communities have earned Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2020 Semester.
Boiling Springs
Marco A. Barrera
Malika S. Bates
Michael A. Bates
Lani Bobo
Taylor B. Burnett
Gloria J. Cline
Caroline B. Cunningham
Sydnee C. Emory
Christopher J. Flores
Kinsley E. George
Casey L. Gillespie
Mikayla R. Kennedy
Nou Khang
Evelyn C. Kitchko
Sofiya T. Kovtoun
Yoaly A. Labra
Daniel K. Lemmons, Jr.
Vasillios Livaditis
Jessica V. Lutsyk
Roger A. Maxwell
Daniel A. Napoli
Danielle M. Pandy
Mihirkumar S. Patel
William K. Pegg
Brooklynn Porter
Ryana L. Privott
Zachary L. Stewart
Ashley N. Sutton
Dillon L. Trotter
Summer N. Whitlock
Ashley E. Williamson
Tiffany B. Wofford
Brittany N. Wolfe
Nicholas E. Watson
Connor H. Bachelor
Dawson R. Putman
Zachary McKaughan
Jakob D. Sims
Mary Sol Yanez
Jaina Walker
Brandy Y. Parks
Elizabeth G. Dunagin
Daisi P. Mok
Hope Duncan
Gerhard D. Buettner
Roquitta Moon
Enoree
Destiny H. Dietrick
Jennifer A. Manley
Giselle Meza
Lyubov Suanova
Jonesville
William G. Long
Jasmyne Hustito
Marcus L. Smith
Debra C. Ford
Lockhart
Brittany J. Hernandez
Pacolet Mills
Devin C. Horne
Pacolet
Meaghan D. Burrell
Brittany A. Easler
Bodie T. Henderson
Pamela Judson
John C. Tuck
Pauline
James A. Smith
Fonda K. Borgnis
Alexander P. Shchirov
Union
Kevin S. Brewington
Bronson A. Shetley
Kimberly Eubanks
Cameron M. Dyer
Cameron P. Abee
Mark Gilmore
Austin G. Lollis, Sr.
Logan T. Morris
Brooklyn E. Nies
Adam Parkins
Nicholas J. Moss
This story courtesy of Spartanburg Community College.