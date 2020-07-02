Area students named to Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG — The following Spartanburg Community College students from Union County and neighboring communities have earned Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2020 Semester.

Boiling Springs

Marco A. Barrera

Malika S. Bates

Michael A. Bates

Lani Bobo

Taylor B. Burnett

Gloria J. Cline

Caroline B. Cunningham

Sydnee C. Emory

Christopher J. Flores

Kinsley E. George

Casey L. Gillespie

Mikayla R. Kennedy

Nou Khang

Evelyn C. Kitchko

Sofiya T. Kovtoun

Yoaly A. Labra

Daniel K. Lemmons, Jr.

Vasillios Livaditis

Jessica V. Lutsyk

Roger A. Maxwell

Daniel A. Napoli

Danielle M. Pandy

Mihirkumar S. Patel

William K. Pegg

Brooklynn Porter

Ryana L. Privott

Zachary L. Stewart

Ashley N. Sutton

Dillon L. Trotter

Summer N. Whitlock

Ashley E. Williamson

Tiffany B. Wofford

Brittany N. Wolfe

Nicholas E. Watson

Connor H. Bachelor

Dawson R. Putman

Zachary McKaughan

Jakob D. Sims

Mary Sol Yanez

Jaina Walker

Brandy Y. Parks

Elizabeth G. Dunagin

Daisi P. Mok

Hope Duncan

Gerhard D. Buettner

Roquitta Moon

Enoree

Destiny H. Dietrick

Jennifer A. Manley

Giselle Meza

Lyubov Suanova

Jonesville

William G. Long

Jasmyne Hustito

Marcus L. Smith

Debra C. Ford

Lockhart

Brittany J. Hernandez

Pacolet Mills

Devin C. Horne

Pacolet

Meaghan D. Burrell

Brittany A. Easler

Bodie T. Henderson

Pamela Judson

John C. Tuck

Pauline

James A. Smith

Fonda K. Borgnis

Alexander P. Shchirov

Union

Kevin S. Brewington

Bronson A. Shetley

Kimberly Eubanks

Cameron M. Dyer

Cameron P. Abee

Mark Gilmore

Austin G. Lollis, Sr.

Logan T. Morris

Brooklyn E. Nies

Adam Parkins

Nicholas J. Moss

About Spartanburg Community College

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Community College.