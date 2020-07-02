Union residents make Dean’s List

CONWAY — More than 2,300 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester, including:

Michael Abrams, a Marketing major from Union.

William Ayers, a Graphic Design major from Union.

This story courtesy of Coastal Carolina University.