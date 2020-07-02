Nine make Clemson Dean’s List

CLEMSON — The Spring 2020 Dean’s List announced by Clemson University includes 9 students from Union County and surrounding communities.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
The following is a list of students from this area:
Lauren Nicole Brewington of Jonesville, majoring in Elementary Education
Emily Edwards Gaskins of Pauline, majoring in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management
Kathryn Elizabeth Hauser of Enore, majoring in Nursing
Abigail Elaine Kingsmore of Union, majoring in Packaging Science
Anna Elizabeth Mitchell of Jonesville, majoring in Special Education
Robert Keith Page of Union, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
Shamia Nyzae Rice of Carlisle, majoring in Biological Sciences
Caleb Steven Sewell of Pauline, majoring in Financial Management
Joshua Reid Sinclair of Union, majoring in Industrial Engineering
This story courtesy of Clemson University.