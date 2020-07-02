Nine make Clemson Dean’s List

For the Spring 2020 Semester

CLEMSON — The Spring 2020 Dean’s List announced by Clemson University includes 9 students from Union County and surrounding communities.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

The following is a list of students from this area:

Lauren Nicole Brewington of Jonesville, majoring in Elementary Education

Emily Edwards Gaskins of Pauline, majoring in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management

Kathryn Elizabeth Hauser of Enore, majoring in Nursing

Abigail Elaine Kingsmore of Union, majoring in Packaging Science

Anna Elizabeth Mitchell of Jonesville, majoring in Special Education

Robert Keith Page of Union, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Shamia Nyzae Rice of Carlisle, majoring in Biological Sciences

Caleb Steven Sewell of Pauline, majoring in Financial Management

Joshua Reid Sinclair of Union, majoring in Industrial Engineering

This story courtesy of Clemson University.