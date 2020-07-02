11 named to President’s List

CLEMSON — The Spring 2020 President’s List announced by Clemson University includes 11 students from Union County and surrounding communities.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.
The following is a list of students from this area:
Virginia A. Bradley of Pauline, majoring in Nursing
Aleena Britney Calicutt of Pauline, majoring in Elementary Education
Hannah Elizabeth Herring of Pauline, majoring in Biological Sciences
Michaela Marie Knox of Whitmire, majoring in Criminal Justice
Mary Layton L. Lancaster of Pauline, majoring in Biochemistry
Robert L. Mitchell of Jonesville, majoring in Electrical Engineering
Gary H. Sayre III of Pauline, majoring in Microbiology
Hunter Alan Smith of Pauline, majoring in Financial Management
Matthew T. Sprouse of Pauline, majoring in Environmental and Natural Resources
Jordan A. Steading of Pauline, majoring in Science Teaching
Hannah Jamison Stribling of Enoree, majoring in General Engineering
This story courtesy of Clemson University.