11 named to President’s List

For Spring 2020 at Clemson University

CLEMSON — The Spring 2020 President’s List announced by Clemson University includes 11 students from Union County and surrounding communities.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.

The following is a list of students from this area:

Virginia A. Bradley of Pauline, majoring in Nursing

Aleena Britney Calicutt of Pauline, majoring in Elementary Education

Hannah Elizabeth Herring of Pauline, majoring in Biological Sciences

Michaela Marie Knox of Whitmire, majoring in Criminal Justice

Mary Layton L. Lancaster of Pauline, majoring in Biochemistry

Robert L. Mitchell of Jonesville, majoring in Electrical Engineering

Gary H. Sayre III of Pauline, majoring in Microbiology

Hunter Alan Smith of Pauline, majoring in Financial Management

Matthew T. Sprouse of Pauline, majoring in Environmental and Natural Resources

Jordan A. Steading of Pauline, majoring in Science Teaching

Hannah Jamison Stribling of Enoree, majoring in General Engineering

This story courtesy of Clemson University.