Commission certifies Jeff Bailey’s victory

Jeff Bailey Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Election Commission met Thursday, June 25, in the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office to certify the results of the June 23 Democratic Party runoff for Sheriff of Union County. The results of any election, including party primaries and runoffs, are not official until the Commission meets and certifies them. With certification, the results of an election become official. In the case of the June 23 Runoff, certification means that former Union County Magistrate Jeff Bailey’s winning of the Democratic Nomination for Sheriff is official and that he will be the Union County Democratic Party’s candidate for the office in the November General Election.

UNION COUNTY — When did Jeff Bailey win the Democratic Nomination for Sheriff of Union County?

Sounds like a stupid question, doesn’t it?

It probably does sound stupid to anyone who went online at The Union Times website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and/or our Facebook page the night of June 23 and saw the results of the Union County Democratic Party Runoff that pitted Bailey, a former Union County Magistrate, against former Jonesville Police Chief Carl H. Jennings, Jr.

The story, which included a photo of the results of the Runoff projected onto a wall at the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office, shows Bailey received 2,503 votes while Jennings received 2,395.

Given that he received a majority of the votes cast, the average person would say Bailey won the nomination at that time and you’d be right, but not exactly.

Whenever we have a story about an election, you may notice that when we announce the results on election night, we always use the phrase “unofficial results.” That’s because the results of said election, while real, must still be certified by the Union County Election Commission before they are official, and that certification doesn’t occur until two days after a particular election.

This past Thursday (June 25), as it has for every party primary/runoff and general election in previous years, the Union County Election Commission met in the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office to certify the results of the June 23 Runoff.

In certifying the results of the Runoff, each member of the Commission signed the “State of South Carolina Union County Board of Canvassers Statements and Returns of Votes For Democratic Primary Runoff Election Date: June 23, 2020” document. The document states that:

We the County Board of Canvassers certify that all proper procedures for canvassing votes in this election have been followed, and we have received written confirmation from election commission staff of the same; and upon such confirmation and any further review of our own, we certify the following results of this election are correct in all respects.

In signing that document, the Election Commission certified the results of the June 23 Runoff and thus making it official that Bailey had won the Democratic Nomination for Sheriff of Union County.

However, in certifying the results of the Runoff, the Election Commission made some additions — three of them to be exact — that (slightly) narrowed Bailey’s margin of victory over Jennings.

As it has on many previous occasions, the Commission reviewed ballots that, for various reasons, were not counted the night of the election. The purpose of such a review is to determine whether or not those ballots should be counted. In the Runoff, there were approximately five ballots that hadn’t been counted. In reviewing them, the Commission determined that two could not be counted but that three should be.

When those votes were counted, one was added to Bailey’s total and two were added to Jennings’ total, increasing them from 2,503 to 2,504 and from 2,395 to 2,397, respectively. It also changed the overall total of votes cast from 4,898 to 5,901 and Bailey’s margin of victory from 108 to 107.

Doesn’t sound like too much of a difference, does it?

No it doesn’t, especially given that while the numbers changed the outcome didn’t, and so most people would think it is not a big deal.

In a way it isn’t, but in another way it is because the closeness of the vote in the Runoff and the admittedly small change in the numbers two days later are reminders of just how important each vote is.

Consider this: If just 54 of the 2,504 people who voted for Bailey had changed their minds and instead voted for Jennings he would have won the Democratic Nomination. Admittedly, he’d have won by just one vote, but in a two-man race 50 percent of the vote plus one is a majority and therefore a margin of victory just as real as a margin of a hundred votes.

In short, when an election — be it general or party primary/runoff — is held every vote counts, and that’s why when the polls are open every registered voter should be there to each cast their ballot. This was true during the Democratic and Republican Primaries held June 9 and during the Democratic Runoff for Sheriff and it will be just as true in the November General Election when the candidates selected in those Primaries and in Runoff will be on the ballot for the respective offices they are seeking.

Those offices include the Union County Sheriff’s Office which is being sought by Bailey, the Democratic Nominee, and Republican Thom McAbee.

All the offices that will be on the ballot in November, some of which will have only one candidate running, but whether there is one candidate running or multiple candidates, all these offices are important and all deserve the attention and, in the form of votes, the input of the voters of Union County.

This is always true of any and all offices that appear on the ballot, including Union County Sheriff, but it is even more true during troubled times like these and, given the ongoing debate over the role of law enforcement in society, it is especially true regarding the Office of Sheriff.

So as the election season continues and Election Day (November 3) draws closer, educate yourself on the issues facing Union County, South Carolina, and the United States of America and be prepared to go the polls to elect public officials from Sheriff of Union County to President of the United States of America. Remember, every vote counts and so every voter should go to the polls and cast their ballots so that they and their beliefs, opinions, hopes and dreams for their community, their state, and their nation are counted.

