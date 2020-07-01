Pray to God to understand Him fully

Read Psalm 19:1-4*
The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands.
— Psalm 19:1 (NIV)
PRAYER: Creator God, open our eyes to see your unmistakable mark on all that you have done so that we may understand you more fully. Amen.
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Where do I see the strokes of God’s hand today?
[ajax_load_more seo="true" posts_per_page="1" offset="1" ontainer_type="div" repeater="template_1" post_type="post" transition="none" button_label="Next Article" category="Church"]