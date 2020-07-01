Pray to God to understand Him fully

July 1, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Church, Lifestyle, News, Top Stories 0
Charles Warner | The Union Times The journey of life can be a long and arduous one and the problems and challenges we encounter along the way can make us feel alone and helpless, and cause us to feel that all our effort, all our struggles, are in vain. Fortunately, we don’t have to travel alone in life because there is someone who is always willing to travel alongside us and to be with us wherever we go. Even more fortunately, this someone is able to always be with us, in both good times and bad, through life’s happiest moments and its saddest. That someone is God who, alone among all our possible companions in life, is there for us and will always be there for us if we will just invite Him to travel with us along life’s journey. That’s the thing though, because while God is always willing to be there for us and with us, He can’t if we don’t let Him, and if we don’t ask Him to join us and we choose to strike out on our own, well, there’s not much He can do other than wait and hope that we will come to our senses. When we do, however, or, better yet, if from as early as possible we realize we need Him to journey with us, then life’s journey, while not without challenges and obstacles, is far more navigable when we have God helping us along our way. So, first, recognize that God is there for us, and then invite Him into your life and allow Him to walk with you on life’s journey in this life and, when the time comes, walk with you throughout eternity.

Charles Warner | The Union Times

The journey of life can be a long and arduous one and the problems and challenges we encounter along the way can make us feel alone and helpless, and cause us to feel that all our effort, all our struggles, are in vain. Fortunately, we don’t have to travel alone in life because there is someone who is always willing to travel alongside us and to be with us wherever we go. Even more fortunately, this someone is able to always be with us, in both good times and bad, through life’s happiest moments and its saddest. That someone is God who, alone among all our possible companions in life, is there for us and will always be there for us if we will just invite Him to travel with us along life’s journey. That’s the thing though, because while God is always willing to be there for us and with us, He can’t if we don’t let Him, and if we don’t ask Him to join us and we choose to strike out on our own, well, there’s not much He can do other than wait and hope that we will come to our senses. When we do, however, or, better yet, if from as early as possible we realize we need Him to journey with us, then life’s journey, while not without challenges and obstacles, is far more navigable when we have God helping us along our way. So, first, recognize that God is there for us, and then invite Him into your life and allow Him to walk with you on life’s journey in this life and, when the time comes, walk with you throughout eternity.

Read Psalm 19:1-4*

The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands.

— Psalm 19:1 (NIV)

PRAYER: Creator God, open our eyes to see your unmistakable mark on all that you have done so that we may understand you more fully. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Where do I see the strokes of God’s hand today?

[ajax_load_more seo="true" posts_per_page="1" offset="1" ontainer_type="div" repeater="template_1" post_type="post" transition="none" button_label="Next Article" category="Church"]