Pray to God to understand Him fully

Read Psalm 19:1-4*

The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands.

— Psalm 19:1 (NIV)

PRAYER: Creator God, open our eyes to see your unmistakable mark on all that you have done so that we may understand you more fully. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Where do I see the strokes of God’s hand today?