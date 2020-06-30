Take precautions including prayer

UNION — The Community Prayer Meeting will not be held in July because of the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Union County. All are urged to take every precaution to avoid the virus: wash hands thoroughly and frequently, wear masks, avoid crowds — and PRAY!

Take time on July 1 — and every day — to pray. Pray for the salvation of the lost. Pray for the pastors and leaders and members in our churches. Pray for the spiritual revival and awakening we need in Union County and throughout the country. This is our greatest need, and is the key to solving all the great needs in our country.

Pray for the healing of the divisions and bitterness in our country. Pray for our national, state, and local leaders that they may have wisdom and courage and strength to know and do and say what is right in this most trying of times. Pray for an end to the injustices and racism, and for help for the victims of injustice. Pray for an end to the violence and destruction on the part of those who turn peaceful protests into disasters. Pray for wisdom and protection for our police and other emergency responders. Pray for the economic recovery we need to get people back to work. Again, the only real change and healing depends on hearts and minds changed by the Holy Spirit of God as people turn to Jesus.

Pray for an end to the coronavirus pandemic. Pray for the sick and their loved ones, pray for the healthcare workers, pray for those working on treatments and vaccines, pray for those suffering from loss of jobs and income, pray for those unable to get the usual healthcare they need, and pray for those who are depressed and suffering spiritually and emotionally. Pray for wisdom for our president and all of our leaders as they deal with the emergency. Pray that God will work in this disaster to draw many to Jesus and bring about a great revival and awakening.

Pray that soon we will be able to gather again for community prayer. In the meantime, let us all pray more than ever for these huge needs as well as for the needs of individuals and families.

This story courtesy of Sanders Read.