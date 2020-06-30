Carnegie Corner: Donations sought

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library In addition to the services it provides at its Union and Jonesville locations, the Union County Carnegie Library System also serves the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held June 29-July 3. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Library System’s Summer Reading 2020 program is now under way and those wanting to participate may register online at unionlibrary.beanstack.org. Participants can pick up their Treasure Box of free weekly activities on Friday, June 26, from 12-3 p.m. and Tuesday, June 30, from 3-6 p.m. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Participants in the Union County Library System’s Summer Reading 2020 program will have the opportunity to earn 31 badges throughout the summer. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The staff of the Union County Carnegie Library has put together a list of picture books for children to read and enjoy this summer. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The staff of the Union County Carnegie Library has put together a list of non-fiction books for children to read and enjoy this summer. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Union SC’s Virtual Music Fest will be held Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28, on Facebook Live to help promote local participation in the 2020 Census.

Upcoming Events

June 29-July 3

Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Let’s Talk About STEAM: Cloud in a Jar with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPt3_9A-b7w&feature=youtu.be

Tuesday Storytime: Bugs, Bugs, and More Bugs! with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRaGVBZxMtE&feature=youtu.be

Brain Break: Water Xylophone with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRaGVBZxMtE&feature=youtu.be

Crafternoon Fun: Cupcake Liner Flowers with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-XYs2_LN5I&feature=youtu.be

Snack Break: Homemade Ice Cream with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OoHs3gd0jvw&feature=youtu.be

Virtual

Visit the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary or our YouTube Channel to have fun with library staff.

June 29 | 1 p.m.

Imagine Your Story Treasure Box: Week 2 with Ms. Raven

June 30 | 10 a.m.

Tuesday Storytime: Dragons with Ms. Raven

July 1 | 4 p.m.

Crafternoon Fun: Fire Breathing Dragon with Ms. Raven

July 2 | 4 p.m.

Let’s Talk About STEAM: Foaming Dragon Experiment with Kelton & Spencer

July 3 | 1 p.m.

Snack Break: Dragon Feet Cookies with Ms. Jennifer

More Summer Reading News and Info!

Ms. Taylor gives a video overview of Summer Reading at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2Gg-hMPDa0&feature=youtu.be

Summer Reading is officially here, running until August 17th! Our 2020 theme is Imagine Your Story and we have lots of fun activities and videos planned. Our daily program videos will continue, and we’ll also have 3 virtual performers this year: ScienceTellers, Bright Star Theater, and the SC Aquarium.

We are using a new and exciting software to track and log reading/activities: Beanstack! (https://unionlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365) (Yes, Beanstack also has a mobile app called Beanstack Tracker)

Anyone who signs up on Beanstack will be able to pick up a Treasure Box (bag full of weekly activities) at the library. Due to the popularity of our Summer Reading program and Treasure Boxes, we have scheduled 2 additional pick-up dates: Friday the 26th from 12-3 p.m. & Tuesday the 30th from 3-6 p.m. Our programs are open to all members of the community. Anyone needing assistance to participate should contact the library.

You will receive a lanyard after signing up (Blue, ages 0-5) (Green, ages 6-11) (Gold, ages 12-17) (Burgundy, ages 18+) and will have the opportunity to earn 31 badges throughout the summer! Badges include a Sign-Up badge, Reading badges, Weekly Activity badges, Special Activity badges, and Performer badges. Earn any 10 badges to receive a Completion badge! Earn all 31 badges to receive a Mystery badge. When you earn a badge in Beanstack, you’ll be able to get a physical button of the badge to add to your lanyard!

Read more about our badges at https://files.constantcontact.com/8120c23a701/455a0d83-f252-4d17-b7ef-6446606931b0.pdf

Book List Recommendations

Our amazing library staff have been putting together book lists — this week, enjoy some Juvenile Summer Reading recommendations to go with our Imagine Your Story theme.

E-books are available for checkout at jasmine.overdrive.com. Call or email us to place books on hold! Enjoy!

• Kids Summer Reading List

(Picture Books)

Cinderella Rex by Christy Webster (Board Book)

The Dragon And The Nibblesome Knight by Elli Woollard

Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin (E-Book)

Dragons Rule, Princesses Drool! by Courtney Pippin-Mathur

Goldilocks And The Three Dinosaurs by Mo Willems

How To Catch A Unicorn by Adam Wallace

The King Of Kindergarten by Derrick Barnes

Little Princess by Frances Burnett (Board Book)

Never Touch A Dragon! by Stuart Lynch (Board Book)

Pinkalicious: The Royal Tea Party by Victoria Kann

Sleeping Bronty by Christ Webster (Board Book)

Snow White by Chloe Perkins (Board Book)

There’s A Dragon In Your Book by Tom Fletcher

The Very Fairy Princess by Julie Andres (E-Book)

• Kids Summer Reading List

(Non-Fiction)

Beauty And The Beast: 3 Beloved Tales by Cari Meister

Castles by Claude Millet

Cinderella Stories Around The World: 4 Beloved Tales by Cari Meister

The Dragon Slayer: Folktales From Latin America by Jaime Hernandez

How To Draw Princesses by Catherine McCafferty

The Land Of Stories: A Treasury Of Classic Fairy Tales by Chris Colfer

Little Red Riding Hood by Julia Seal

Knights & Castles: 50 Hands-On Activities To Experience The Middle Ages by Avery Hart

What’s That Sound, Cinderella?: The Fairy-Tale Physics Of Sound by Thomas Troupe

What’s The Matter With The Three Little Pigs?: The Fairy-Tale Physics Of Matter by Thomas Troupe

Period Poverty Project

Beginning June 29, 2020, the Union County Carnegie Library will be accepting menstrual supply donations (pads, tampons, and liners). Upon re-opening the restroom facilities to the public, donations will be placed in the women’s restrooms, free of cost, at the Carnegie Library and its three satellite site locations in an effort to alleviate period poverty in Union County.

Period Poverty means that women do not have access to safe, hygienic menstrual products or are not able to manage their periods with dignity. A number of things contribute to period poverty but the main factors are: the accessibility of menstrual products, the affordability of menstrual products, and the stigma that surrounds this topic, as it is uncomfortable for most people.

According to research, 86% of women didn’t have the supplies they needed in a public space and period poverty affects 2/3 of low-income women. This means that many women are forced to improvise which can cause illness and reproductive issues. Many women must decide between purchasing menstrual supplies and paying for essentials such as food or rent. Meanwhile many others are forced to miss work, school, and other important events because they could not access menstrual supplies. In fact, 1 in 5 girls miss school every month due to their period.

How can you donate?

• Bring pads, tampons, or liners to the Union County Carnegie Library and place them in the donation bin located next to the upstairs circulation desk

• Order online — we have created an Amazon Wish List (https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2CUVUZM4UAQ0W?ref_=wl_share) and donation drive on Roonga (https://www.roonga.com/unionscperiodpoverty).

Union SC Virtual Music Fest

Join the Union South Carolina 2020 Census Committee for a Union SC Music Fest on Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/unionsc2020census) this Saturday the 27th from 7-10 p.m. and Sunday the 28th from 6-8 p.m.. There will be live music and lots of special guests!

If you know of anyone who does not have Facebook, no worries! Thanks to our friends at WBCU Radio, the event is being broadcast on their airwaves on station 1460 AM so that everyone can tune in.

New Items Added

Search our catalog and call or email us to place items on hold!

Adult Fiction

28 Summers: A Novel by Elin Hilderbrand

Normal People: A Novel by Sally Rooney

Adult Non-Fiction

A love that laughs: Lighten up, cut loose, and enjoy life together by Ted Cunningham

American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free by Pete Hegseth

Humankind: A hopeful history by Rutger Bregman

Live in grace, walk in love: A 365-day journey by Bob Goff

Midnight Mom devotional: 365 prayers to put your Momma heart to rest by Becky Thompson

No such thing as can’t: A triumphant story of faith and perseverance by Lisa Sexton

Outlander kitchen: To the new world and back again: The second official Outlander companion cookbook by Theresa Carle-Sanders

Plants-only kitchen: Over 70 delicious, super -simple, powerful & protein-packed recipes for busy people by Gaz Oakley

Sway: Unravelling unconscious bias by Pragya Agarwal

The elements we live by: How iron helps us breathe, potassium lets us see, and other surprising superpowers of the periodic table by Anja Røyne

What’s Gaby cooking — eat what you want: 125 recipes for real life by Gaby Dalkin

When to walk away: Finding freedom from toxic people by Gary Thomas

Juvenile Fiction

Legacy and the Queen by Annie Matthew

Juvenile Non-Fiction

365 bedtime stories and rhymes by Claire Sipi

My first Bible and Prayers by Rachel Moss

Juvenile Picture Book

Pterapunzel by Christy Webster

Sleeping Bronty by Christy Webster

The barefoot king by Andrew Jordan Nance

Young Adult Non-Fiction

900 practice questions for the upper level SSAT & ISEE