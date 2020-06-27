On August 15 after nearly five years of service

UNION — Dr. John Catalano is retiring as Dean of USC Union.

Catalano, who has served as Dean since 2015, announced his plans to retire in an email to his faculty and staff on Friday.

Upon his retirement, which is scheduled for August 15, Catalano will be succeeded by Dr. Randy Lowell who will serve as Interim Dean during the search for Catalano’s permanent successor.

