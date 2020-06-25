Adams named Interim FPES Principal

June 25, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Lifestyle, News, Top Stories 0

Previousy served as school’s Assistant Principal

Special to The Union Times

UNON COUNTY — Union County Schools is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Fran Adams as Interim Principal of Foster Park Elementary School. Dr. Adams is a Union native who has served the last two years as Assistant Principal of Foster Park Elementary School.

Dr. Adams received her Doctorate of Education from Argosy University in 2006. Dr. Adams has served as Assistant Principal, Language Arts Educator, Gifted Coordinator, Literacy Coach, and Georgia Performance Standards Trainer during her 23 years in education.

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.
[ajax_load_more seo="true" posts_per_page="1" offset="1" ontainer_type="div" repeater="template_1" post_type="post" transition="none" button_label="Next Article" category="Lifestyle"]