Adams named Interim FPES Principal

UNON COUNTY — Union County Schools is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Fran Adams as Interim Principal of Foster Park Elementary School. Dr. Adams is a Union native who has served the last two years as Assistant Principal of Foster Park Elementary School.

Dr. Adams received her Doctorate of Education from Argosy University in 2006. Dr. Adams has served as Assistant Principal, Language Arts Educator, Gifted Coordinator, Literacy Coach, and Georgia Performance Standards Trainer during her 23 years in education.

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.