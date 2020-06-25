A new location for ‘itty bitty’

UNION — “A Children’s Boutique” that has been providing the families of Union County with “boutique brands’ children’s clothing for more than four years now has a new location.

In a ceremony held Thurday, June 18, City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson cut ribbon formally opening ‘itty bitty’ at its new location at 528 Rice Avenue Extension, Suite B, Union.

Also participaing in the ceremony were members of Union City Council and members of the Union County Chamber of Commerce who joined Thompson in welcoming the boutique to its new location.

itty bitty is owned and operated by Annie Whitehead who, along with her daughter, Ava Grace, also took part in the ceremony.

The boutique, which has been in business for 4 1/2 years, was previously located in Union Square.

