Bailey wins Democratic Nomination

For the Office of Sheriff of Union County

Jeff Bailey

UNION COUNTY — Jeff Bailey is the Union County Democratic Party’s Nominee for Sheriff of Union County.

Two weeks ago, in the June 9 Democratic Primary, Bailey emerged as the front-runner for the Nomination, finishing first in a a field of five candidates with 2,068 votes. While he finished first, Bailey, a former Union County Magistrate, fell short of a winning an outright majority of the votes cast and was forced into a runoff against former Jonesville Police Chief Carl H. Jennings Jr. who had finished second in the Primary with 1,730 votes.

The Runoff for the Democratic Nomination for Sheriff of Union County was held today and it was close one, as unofficial results show that Bailey won the Nomination with 2,503 votes while Bailey received 2,395, a difference of just 108 votes out of 4,898 cast.

The Union County Election Commission will meet Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office to certify the results of today’s runoff.

As the Democratic Nominee, Bailey will face Republican Thom McAbee in the November General Election.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.