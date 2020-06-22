Choosing between Bailey and Jennings

Jeff Bailey Carl H. Jennings Jr.

UNION COUNTY — There are two separate but interrelated questions facing the voters of Union County, one of which will be decided this Tuesday (June 23) while the second won’t be decided until November.

The questions, of course, are, first, who will be the Democratic Nominee for Sheriff of Union County, and, second, who will be the Sheriff of Union County?

On Tuesday, June 9, the voters of Union County who opted to vote in the Democratic Primary attempted to answer that first question, but because of the large number of candidates — five in all — that were running for the nomination, they only succeeded in whittling down that number.

When the votes were counted that evening, former Union County Magistrate Jeff Bailey had finished first in that race for the with 2,068 votes while former Jonesville Police Chief Carl H. Jennings, Jr. had finished second with 1,730 votes. Neither Bailey nor Jennings, however, had a majority of the votes cast and as a result had to square-off again in a runoff that would be held two weeks later.

That brings us to tomorrow, Tuesday, June 23, and the Democratic Party Runoff to choose whether Bailey or Jennings will represent the Party in the November General Election.

As was the case in the June 9 primary, polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at all Union County precincts giving voters the opportunity to cast their ballots for either Bailey or Jennings.

The only people who will be able to vote in Tuesday’s Runoff will be either those who voted in the June 9 Democratic Primary or those who did not vote at that time. No one who voted in the June 9 Republican Primary can vote in the Runoff.

The race for the Democratic Nomination for Sheriff of Union County will be the only race on Tuesday’s Runoff Ballot.

The winner of the Democratic Nomination will face Republican Thom McAbee in the November General Election which will give the voters of Union County the opportunity to answer the question of who will be the next Sheriff of Union County.

For more information about Tuesday’s Runoff call the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office at 864-427-1616.