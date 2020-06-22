Looking better and more inviting

Image courtesy of the City of Union This is a concept rendition of what “The Depot” aka “Main Street Alleyway” will look like when completed. The site, located at 119 West Main Street in Downtown Union, is owned by the City of Union. On Thursday, June 11, the City broke ground on the project which, when completed, will link Main Street with Hunter Street to provide enhanced parking opportunities for those working or shopping or touring or doing business in Downtown Union.

UNION — The City of Union is for all intents and purposes the center of Union County and for all intents and purposes Downtown Union is the center of the City and for all intents and purposes Main Street is the center of the Downtown.

One of the most important things about the center of any community is that it is many ways the premiere showcase of that community, providing visitors including prospective residents, businesses, and industries with a strong sense of the quality of life in that community, the pride its residents take in their community, the commitment of that community’s leadership to maintaining and improving not only the center but the community as a whole both to serve the residents, businesses, and industries within it and to make it more attractive to those from outside.

In short, the center of a town or city is an expression of community pride in the preservation of the best of its past, the quality of its present, and its progress in the future. It also a powerful recruitment tool for a community wanting to grow and advance and build a better tomorrow for its children.

Main Street in Downtown Union — the center of Union and, as such, the center of the center of Union County — is just that and a project that had its groundbreaking Thursday, June 11, is designed to make it even more of a source of community pride and a resource for more people, businesses, and industries to Union County.

It will be called “The Depot” when completed, but for the past couple of years it has been called the “Main Street Alleyway” because it will link Main Street with Hunter Street to provide enhance parking opportunities for those working or shopping or touring or doing business in Downtown Union. As an added bonus, it will also offer an aesthetically pleasing thoroughfare for people to stroll through that will also catch the eye of pedestrians and motorists passing by.

This will be a big change because for the past few years it has been merely a facade with boarded up window space and doorway that hid from view the empty space once occupied by a building that burned down several years ago. Workers recently spent a couple of weeks dismantling that facade and doing other work to prepare for the groundbreaking that signaled the beginning of the construction phase of the project.

It’s been a long time coming.

The process got under way for all intents and purposes in September 2019 when Union City Council voted unanimously to adopt a resolution stating the City’s commitment to providing a local match for a Municipal Association of South Carolina Hometown Economic Development Grant. The resolution stated the city’s commitment was to provide a local cash/in-kind match of at least $25,000, a figure it stated was in excess of the minimum 10 percent match required by MASC. It stated the match would support the City’s application for the Hometown Economic Development Grant.

Approval of the resolution was recommended in a report to council prepared by Robbie Moody of the Catawba Regional Council of Governments. The report stated that the MASC provides the grants to towns and cities “to implement economic development projects that will make a positive impact on the quality of life in their communities. The grant program also promotes and recognizes innovation in economic development practices. The grants fund projects that can be replicated in other cities, will produce measurable results and can be maintained over time.”

In his report, Moody stated that the grant would be used for the design and construction of the Main Street Alleyway which would be built at 119 West Main Street. The property is owned by the city and Moody stated that both the city and the Union County Chamber of Commerce “would like to develop this vacant parcel into an inviting public space.”

That “inviting public space” moved closer to being a reality on June 11, when City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson and City of Union Administrator Joe Nichols together with Union City Council Members Vicki Morgan, Tommy Anthony, and Sonja Craig formally broke ground for it.

The Depot is being built by Montgomery Construction which was awarded the contract for the project for $149,850 by Council at its February 2020 meeting. Prior to that vote, Moody told Council that Montgomery Construction would serve as the “Design-Builder” for the project and would be “responsible for architectural, engineering, landscape/site design, demolition, and construction activities to redevelop this parcel into an inviting public space. The proposed project is a multi-use outdoor space that will promote quality of life and serve as a catalyst for downtown redevelopment. It will connect Main Street to the Hunter Street alley directly behind it This alleyway will allow an open pass-through for downtown merchants and shoppers to enter Main Street.”

Moody stated that “the concept plan includes several key components, most notably the entryway from Main Street featuring a stylistic metal archway with a sign “The Depot” referencing Union’s historic connection to the railroad and the nearby Blue Sky mural. Decorative pavers and bistro-style lighting will create a welcoming environment for daytime and evening use. The timeline for completing this project is 6 months from the contract execution date.”

Sounds good, doesn’t it?

It does, and in their remarks during the groundbreaking, Thompson, Nichols, Anthony, Morgan, and Craig spoke about The Depot, those who helped make the project possible, and what they hope it will do for the community.

“We want to thank Art Sutton for donating the property,” Thompson said. “A few years ago it caught on fire (and) in the process of cleaning it up, Art asked if we wanted it and he deeded it to us without us having to pay anything. For the last few years we looked at other communities to see what we might do with it. The Chamber of Commerce got involved in it as well looking at some ideas of what we could us this space for.

“We got the Montgomery Company involved and they are very good at designing and building these projects,” he said. “From what they’ve shown us this is going to be a very beautiful addition to Main Street. This is also going to create some event space and underneath it, some storage space for the city.”

Nichols pointed out that the project is the result of the Mayor and Council’s desire to use a funding resource, the revenue generated by the Hospitality and Accommodations Tax, for a project that would provide a long-term benefit for the people of Union.

“Mayor and Council wanted to use some of the Hospitality and Accommodations money to benefit the whole community for a longer period of time than just an event that we would sponsor for a few days,” Nichols said. “This is going to be a concrete structure with some sitting area and some plants that we will be putting in with irrigation. There’s going to be string lighting for nighttime illumination and it will have signage at the front relating back to the mural Blue Sky did back in 2007.”

(The mural Nichols and Moody both referred to is located on Sharpe Alley and depicts a locomotive pulling into the old Union Depot which for decades served the trains that transported both people and products to and from Union.)

Anthony also pointed to Council’s desire to use Hospitality and Accommodations funds on the project to benefit the community.

“The Council wants to move forward on Main Street in trying to beautify Main Street and we’re using Hospitality money,” Anthony said. “We’re just trying to make something positive for our citizens on Main Street and trying to do something positive on our own.”

Morgan pointed out that The Depot is part of a larger effort by Council to improve Downtown Union.

“The City Council is working very hard to renovate our downtown area,” Morgan said. “The Depot is going to be very nice, a place where we can have some activities. We are in the process of getting new awnings downtown along with other projects such as new tennis courts at Foster Park. We just paved Main Street and we’ve got many other projects we hope to accomplish very soon.”

Craig spoke about how the The Depot and the other projects the City is undertaking reflect the desire of the people of Union to improve their community and what those improvements mean.

“It is a wonderful thing for Union, people are going to enjoy it, especially the college kids because it will be a good place to come and enjoy a cup of coffee and do their homework,” Craig said of The Depot. “Also, we’ve some new businesses on Main Street, right across the street we’re going to have a bakery, so people can go get a croissant or muffin to have with their coffee in the mornings. Plus, we’re having new awnings put on Main Street and we’ve had the street repaved and remarked for parking. This is all due to the citizens of town wanting this done to make our city look better and more inviting.”

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.