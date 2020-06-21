Carnegie Corner: Census 2020

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library In addition to the services it provides at its Union and Jonesville locations, the Union County Carnegie Library System also serves the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held June 22-26. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Library System’s Summer Reading 2020 program is now under way and those wanting to participate may register online at unionlibrary.beanstack.org. Participants can pick up their Treasure Box of free weekly activities on Monday, June 22, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Tuesday, June 23, from 3-6 p.m. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Participants in the Union County Library System’s Summer Reading 2020 program will have the opportunity to earn 31 badges throughout the summer. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The 2020 Census is now under way and Census Takers are being hired. Persons interested in being Census Takers should apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Union SC’s Virtual Music Fest will be held Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28, on Facebook Live to help promote local participation in the 2020 Census. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Blood Connection will hold a Blood Drive Friday, June 26, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Main Street Junction in Downtown Union. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The United Way Of The Piedmont is holding “Stuff The Bus 2020” to collect supplies for students to take with them when they go back to school in the fall. The deadline for donations is July 30 and donations may be dropped off at the Union County Carnegie Library.

Upcoming Events

June 22-26

Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Snack Break: Peanut Butter Sushi with Ms. Jamesha at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8mnwJEmVJQ&feature=youtu.be

Tuesday Storytime: Kindness and Empathy with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fydCtr7vYUk&feature=youtu.be

Tech Talk: Making Art Using Technology — Makyu at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eB5UoQCnB8U&feature=youtu.be

Get Crafty: Tissue Paper Flowers with Literacy VISTA Taylor at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7xDCIwOFhQ&feature=youtu.be

Tech Talk: Making Art Using Technology — CNC Machine at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-UFU3E6J7g&feature=youtu.be

Virtual

Visit the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary or our YouTube Channel to have fun with library staff.

June 22 | 1 p.m.

Imagine Your Story Treasure Box: Week 1 with Ms. Raven

June 23 | 10 a.m.

Tuesday Storytime: Imagination with Ms. Ra

June 24 | 4 p.m.

Crafternoon Fun: Toilet Paper Wizard with Ms. Raven

June 25 | 4 p.m.

Let’s Talk About STEAM: Witches Brew Challe with Kelton & Spencer

June 26 | 1 p.m.

Snack Break: Witch Hat Cookies with Ms. Ra

Summer Reading News and Info!

Summer Reading is officially here, running from June 22-August 17! Our 2020 theme is Imagine Your Story and we have lots of fun activities and videos planned. Our daily program videos will continue, and we’ll also have 3 virtual performers this year: ScienceTellers, Bright Star Theater, and the SC Aquarium.

We are using a new and exciting software to track and log reading/activities: Beanstack! (https://unionlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365) (Yes, Beanstack also has a mobile app called Beanstack Tracker)

You will receive a lanyard after signing up (Blue, ages 0-5) (Green, ages 6-11) (Gold, ages 12-17) (Burgundy, ages 18+) and will have the opportunity to earn 31 badges throughout the summer! Badges include a Sign-Up badge, Reading badges, Weekly Activity badges, Special Activity badges, and Performer badges. Earn any 10 badges to receive a Completion badge! Earn all 31 badges to receive a Mystery badge! When you earn a badge in Beanstack, you’ll be able to get a physical button of the badge to add to your lanyard!

Anyone who signs up on Beanstack will be able to pick up a Treasure Box (bag full of weekly activities) at the library NEXT Monday (June 22) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or Tuesday (June 23) from 3-6 p.m. Our programs are open to all members of the community. Anyone needing assistance to participate should contact the library.

Read more about our badges at https://files.constantcontact.com/8120c23a701/455a0d83-f252-4d17-b7ef-6446606931b0.pdf

Census 2020

The United States of America’s 2020 Census is under way and Census Takers are needed.

A leaflet seeking Census Takers states that the jobs provide great pay, flexible hours, weekly pay and that PPE is provided.

Persons interested in working as a Census Take may apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs

For more information or help in applying, please call 1-855-JOB-2020. (Federal Relay Service: 1-800-877-8339 TTY/ASCII www.gsa.gov/fedrelay)

The US Census Bureau is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Virtual Music Fest

(Census 2020)

Union SC’s Virtual Music Fest will be held Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28, on Facebook Live

The festival will be hosted by Union SC Complete County Committee Member Shayne Kinloch with surprise special guests. #UnionCensusFest

A flyer advertising the event invites the public to “join us for a virtual two-day musical event” during which:

• We will remember and lift up the precious lives we’ve lost

• Learn stats, figures, and community needs about Union County directly from community leaders, local legislators, and newly elected officials

• Discover ways the Census will benefit your community and YOUR life

• Hear from your local faith leaders and community neighbors about current programs and those the Census could provide

• Find out what officials, advocates and community leaders are doing NOW to better Union

• Map a better tomorrow for Union County!!

The flyer states that “we will come together to remember those we have lost & to celebrate a brighter future for Union.”

On Saturday, night, June 27, from 7-10 p.m., the public is invited to “join DJ Dukeman for virtual party with today’s Hip-Hop and R&B hits.”

On Sunday night, June 28, from 6-8 p.m., the pubic is invited to “join DJ Holy Hands for a virtual gospel explosion with the best in old school and contemporary gospel music favorites.”

The flyer state that “remember: 10 questions take 10 minutes” and that “10 minutes covers you and those you love for 10 years.”

Blood Drive

A Blood Drive will be held Friday, June 26 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Main Street Junction in Downtown Union conducted by The Blood Connection and sponsored by the City of Union, Union County, and Lockhart Power Company.

A flyer advertising the Blood Drive states that all donors will receive a $20 VISA Card while those who donate from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. will also receive a free boxed lunch courtesy of Lockhart Power Company.

The flyer states that The Blood Connection is offering COVID-19 Antibody Testing with every blood donation. The flyer states the testing is not, however, COVID-19 diagnostic testing and that positive results do not confirm either infection or immunity.

Persons interested in donating are urged to schedule their appointment now by using this link:

https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor

All first-time donors must create an account.

The flyer urges those who make an appointment to save 10-15 minutes by pre-answering their health questions on Friday — which must be done the day of the drive — via this link:

https://thebloodconnection.org/complete-your-health-history-questionnaire-online/

For those who want to donate but are unable to schedule an appointment online, email [email protected]

Stuff The Bus 2020

United Way Of The Piedmont is holding “Stuff The Bus 2020” to “help local students go back to school prepared to succeed.”

The flyer publicizing the event states that “donations directly support Union County students” and lists the following items as being most needed:

• Backpacks

• Plastic two-pocket folders

• Wide-ruled notebook paper

• Composition notebooks

• #2 pencils

• Pink pearl erasers

• Colored pencils

• Pencil sharpeners

• Index cards

• Headphones

The deadline to donate is July 30 and donations may be dropped at the Union County Carnegie Library.

For more information go to uwpiedmont.org/stuffthebus

The event is sponsored by the United Way Of The Piedmont, Union Medical Center, and the Union County Library System.

