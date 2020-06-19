Invited to ‘Dump The Quarantine Slump’

Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School This young gentleman seems deep in concentration as he looks over some of the books Jonesville Elementary/Middle School offered its first graders to choose from when it invited them to “Dump The Quarantine Slump.” First grade students were invited to come to the front of the school and choose a book that they could take home with them during the summer break. In addition, when they turned in their last assignments for the 2019-2020 school years, students were given a prepackaged Summer Reading set consisting of three picture books and activities. They also received a schedule for four days this summer when they can stop by and choose more books to take home and read. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School These books were set out in front of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School for the school’s 1st graders to choose from when they accepted the school’s invitation to “Dump The Quarantine Slump.” First grade students were invited to come to the front of the school and choose a book that they could take home with them during the summer break. In addition, when they turned in their last assignments for the 2019-2020 school years, students were given a prepackaged Summer Reading set consisting of three picture books and activities. They also received a schedule for four days this summer when they can stop by and choose more books to take home and read.

JONESVILLE — Some students at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School recently accepted the school’s invitation to “Dump The Quarantine Slump” and got some books to take home with them to read this summer.

In a statement released Thursday morning (June 18), Jonesville Elementary/Middle School announced that its first grade students had been invited last week to “Dump the Quarantine Slump” by “coming to the front of the school to browse through baskets full of books that are just right for first graders!”

The press release states that “students were given a prepackaged Summer Reading set consisting of three picture books and activities when they turned in their last assignments for the school year, and also received a schedule for four days this summer when they can stop by and choose more books to take home and read. It’s very important for kids to keep reading this summer, and nothing is better than picking up a real book that you picked out yourself!”

Yes, it is very important that children keep reading during the summer as it not only helps them retain what they learned during the previous school year, but also helps prepare them for the next school year by helping them hone their reading skills. It is also important because it helps children understand that reading isn’t just something they do in the classroom or as part of a homework assignment, but is also something that can and should be done outside the classroom and outside of homework. It can help get them in the habit of reading on a regular and even daily basis, not only for the purposes of learning, but also for recreation as reading for fun can, like reading to learn, also help maintain and improve reading skills, one of the foundations of an educated life.

So congratulations to Jonesville Elementary/Middle School for taking this important step in helping its 1st grade students Dump The Quaratine Slump by giving them the opportunity to avail themselves of the books of their choice and enjoy reading this summer. Jonesville Elementary/Middle School has set a great example that we hope the other schools of Union County will emulate and give their students such an opportunity as well.